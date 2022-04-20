The queen of Hallmark movies, Candace Cameron Bure, is hanging up her Christmas hat and joining forces with GAC Family in a sizeable and exciting new venture. The network focuses on family-friendly and sometimes faith-based content and tells stories focusing on deeply emotional connections and relationships.

A spokesperson from Hallmark shared the following statement with Variety regarding Bure’s move to GAC Family.

“Crown Media has enjoyed over 10 years of collaboration with Candace. We respect her decision and thank her for her many contributions.”

While Variety notes that the deal isn’t exclusive, they also reported that she won’t be starring in holiday films for the 2022-2023 season on any other networks. The announcement is to be expected, as Bure won’t simply be starring in new GAC projects; she’ll be helping to develop and produce them.

PEOPLE shared a statement from Bure proclaiming her joy about joining GAC.

“I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch. I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly. We share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family. Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about.”

Positivity is essential to Bure, who shares everything from journaling and faith-related content to “Candace’s car chronicles” on her Instagram account, full of uplifting messages for her followers. Bure also shared the news on social media, with many friends and Hallmark co-stars sharing in her excitement and noting that they’ll be tuning into GAC to see Bure in new projects.

Of course, the move to GAC Family also means that the unofficial (but official) Queen of Christmas herself will be making films for the Great American Christmas series of seasonal films. A staple to holiday films, Bure will undeniably bring joy to viewers on her new home network as she continues making content for excited fans. It’s hard to imagine a holiday season without Bure, and fans are glad they won’t have to.

Next TV shared the following statement from GAC’s President and CEO, Bill Abbott, on welcoming Bure to the network.

“Candace is adored by generations of fans as one of family entertainment’s most cherished and relatable stars. She has helped build this genre into the mainstream success it is today, and I look forward to working together at GAC Media as we further establish our brands as leaders in quality family programming. I am truly honored that she has chosen to be a part of and help curate her special brand of family entertainment here at Great American Channels.”

No announcement has been made regarding Bure’s first project with the network, but we’ll keep you updated as we find out more.