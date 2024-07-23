‘I literally can’t wait’: Halsey teases her cover of this Britney Spears classic and fans are counting down the minutes

Britney Spears released her hit track “Lucky” in 2000, and it remains one of the most catchy pop songs, ever! So, when Halsey announced she would be creating a rendition of this classic, to say fans were excited would be an accurate statement. Halsey’s version of the song will drop later this week, on July 26 to be precise, and to add to the hype, the musician took to TikTok to release a short clip of the track.

Sporting bold pink hair and super cool glasses, Halsey films herself singing along to her version of “Lucky.” In the caption, she informs fans it is “Happy Lucky Release Week.” Expectedly, there has been a strong reaction to her video. The comment section has been flooded by fans who are looking forward to hearing the full version of this song.

Halsey fans react the only way they know how

“I literally can’t wait. I’m getting this album the DAY it comes out,” a fan shared. Another agreed, writing, “this era is already so special can’t wait for it to officially begin.” Other comments on the post that reflect Halsey’s fans’ excitement include, “thank u for giving us 2000’s feeling,” “I’m so excited, listened to lucky by britney all weekend,” and “Gonna dye my hair pink just for lucky.”

But what does Britney Spears feel about Halsey taking on her track? According to Halsey, she is on board. In response to a fan on X who asked Halsey, “Has Britney reacted to your song yet!? Have you involved her at all?” she replied, “yes of course! I wouldn’t even dream of doing it without her blessing!”

Bring on July 26, we’re ready!

