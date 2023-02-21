‘Happy Death Day’ and ‘Freaky’ director addresses the potential crossover for the umpteenth time

Christopher Landon still has big plans for a third Happy Death Day. The director once again discussed the sequel and a potential crossover with his other horror-comedy hit, Freaky (Starring Kathryn Newton), although this wouldn’t be the first time we’ve heard such bold ideas.

Whilst discussing his upcoming horror dramedy We Have a Ghost with The Hollywood Reporter, Landon brought up his plans for his two previous franchises. Although the update is a disappointing one as it seems that little progress has been made with getting a sequel to either film yet. Landon expanded upon the reason why we won’t be getting Happy Freaky Death Day soon, admitting that creator and founder of Blumhouse Productions, Jason Blum, has yet to give him the greenlight on any sequels/crossovers.

“Look, Jason Blum is the puppet master. He’s pulling all the strings. So if anybody knows, it’s him. (Laughs.) I know that Jessica, Kathryn and I would love to get together and make something absolutely ridiculous. So it’s possible, but we really haven’t had an actual creative conversation about doing something like that. I just know that I would do anything to work with both of those people again.”

That hasn’t stopped him from planning ahead as the director hopes to get a higher budget for a third Happy Death Day film and then potentially do the long-awaited spooky crossover. He’s stated his plans before, but unfortunately, he’s not been given much support from Blumhouse, it seems. However, fans of the films do support his vision. It’s safe to say the internet would love to see a crossover between the two films.

Most of Landon’s films have had relatively low budgets and given high returns, so it’s likely that we’ll get to see more from the director as he’s proven to be a success. Whether or not he’ll be given the budget he desires for the projects he wants to do is another issue to overcome.