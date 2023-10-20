Has Clint Eastwood retired? His last movie, explained

Clint Eastwood is, sadly, one of the few remaining actors from Hollywood’s Golden Age. The actor, who turned 93 this year, began acting in the early 1960s, rising to prominence as part of the Dollars trilogy of spaghetti westerns by Sergio Leone, portraying The Man With No Name in A Fistful of Dollars (1964), For a Few Dollars More (1965), and The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (1966).

After a string of box-office hits as a leading man, Eastwood turned to directing, and has run his own production company, Malpaso Productions, since 1967. Eastwood has directed 40 films, most notably The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976), Gran Torino (2008), Million Dollar Baby (2004), and Unforgiven (1992) – with Eastwood taking home both the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director for the latter two.

If all things must come to an end, Clint Eastwood’s seemingly immortal life and career must also, and the star has been asked about retirement for the last 20 or 30 years. Recently, Eastwood has been speculated to have made formal plans to bow out for good after the release of what is said to be his final film.

What is Clint Eastwood’s last movie?

According to an exclusive report by DiscussingFilm from March 2023, the upcoming movie Juror No. 2 will be Clint Eastwood’s final film. According to the film website, the legal drama is “being internally billed” as Eastwood’s last as director. While this report has not been confirmed by anyone in Eastwood’s camp, it seems highly possible, as the actor and filmmaker nears his mid-nineties.

Juror No. 2 was formally announced by The Hollywood Reporter in April 2023, with Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette attached to star. The outlet stated that the film “take[s] place during a murder trial and follows a juror, to be played by Hoult, who realizes that he may have caused the victim’s death. He must decide whether to manipulate the jury to save himself, or reveal the truth and turn himself in.”

Filming for Juror No. 2 has not taken place yet, as production was interrupted by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) strikes that began this summer, with the latter still ongoing as of October 2023. For now, Eastwood is still attached to direct the film, written by Jonathan Abrams. Eastwood’s last film as director and lead actor was Cry Macho, a 2021 western movie, which was released in theaters and on streaming on Max (then known as HBO Max) simultaneously.