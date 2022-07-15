‘Hawkeye’ defenders hope we haven’t seen the last of the show’s most underrated character

For whatever reason, Hawkeye isn’t often talked about as one of the standout Marvel TV shows that have come our way over the past couple of years, but there are some defenders of it out there in the MCU fandom. The show’s legacy is already being felt, after all, with Alaqua Cox set to return as Maya Lopez in her own self-titled Echo series. But folks are wondering when we’ll see the series’ most underrated character return, too.

While Hailee Steinfeld might’ve stolen the show and people went crazy for Vincent D’Onofrio’s return as Kingpin in the finale, let’s not overlook the surprise delight that was Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne. Jack, as loosely based on the supervillain Swordsman from the comics, started out as Kate Bishop’s very shifty step-dad before it was revealed that he was actually totally innocent, even helping the two Hawkeyes in their final battle with Fisk’s Tracksuit Mafia.

Jack was so much fun that the folks of the r/MarvelStudios subreddit are hoping he’ll be back if a second season ever happens.

Forget Kingpin’s comeback, Jack actually being a nice guy was the best reveal in Hawkeye.

Screw it, let’s call it what it is: the best twist in all of Phase Four so far.

“Goofball is actually a goofball” — we did not see that coming!

Lucky and Jack, two peas in a pod.

Now there’s an idea…

As we’re not entirely sure if Hawkeye is getting a season two, having Jack return as the money man behind the Young Avengers would be great way of bringing Dalton back into the fold. Especially as Kate is no doubt destined to join the teen team’s roster herself. Swordsman actually served as Clint Barton’s mentor in the comics, so having him become Kate’s instead would be a neat update for the MCU.