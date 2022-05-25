Anakin Skywalker went from the “hero with no fear” to the Dark Lord of the Sith throughout his journey in the Star Wars realm and Hayden Christensen, who brings the character to life, says his mission is far from over. When Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney Plus this weekend, fans will have a lot to uncover.

In a chat with Yahoo, Christensen shares that fans should anticipate a violent journey for Vader throughout the series.

“We learn more about Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi. He’s a very complex character, there’s a lot there to dig into. He’s on a mission. He’s very driven in his pursuit of hunting down the remaining Jedi, and that mission is a very personal one for him.”

Christensen says that the mission has a lot to do with who he’s been and what version of himself he intends to continue living as.

“In a lot of ways Vader’s mission is him reconciling his past, and trying to realise the identity that he really wants to move towards.”

He further explained that the identity he wants to move toward is fully enveloped in the dark side; ”He’s trying to bury Anakin as deep down inside as possible. He’s trying to kill that side of himself.”

Killing Anakin for good certainly sets a tone for Obi-Wan Kenobi, and it’s sure to be an incredibly eventful and emotional ride. While plot details are scarce — and for a good reason, a short synopsis proves that losing Anakin is one thing that hasn’t been easy for Kenobi.

“The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’ where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

You can see Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus when the first two episodes premiere on May 27.