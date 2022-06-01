Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3.

We finally got to see Hayden Christensen back, not only as Darth Vader, but briefly as Anakin Skywalker in the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Only three chapters in, the Disney Plus show has proven to be one hell of an emotional rollercoaster for Star Wars fans due to the dynamic between Obi-Wan and his former padawan, but according to Christensen himself, the limited series will have more surprises in store for fans in the next three weeks.

Christensen recently had a chat with RadioTimes and explained why it felt “cathartic” to be back as his iconic Star Wars character after more than 15 years.

“Being in the costume again was incredible. It’s an amazing, iconic costume and imparts a lot of feeling when you put it on. And for me, it was a very emotional experience. And very sort of cathartic in a lot of ways.”

The actor also teases us by saying that more surprises are yet to come from Obi-Wan Kenobi, despite the series already bringing back an unexpected legacy character in a recurring role.

“You know, we’re getting to see Obi-Wan Kenobi at a sort of a time in his life that is pivotal for him. And he’s in a very dark place. And there’s just lots of great stuff there to explore. I think fans are gonna like it.”

Christensen briefly appeared as his pre-Vader alter ego in episode 3 as part of Obi-Wan’s post-traumatic flashbacks. Now that the Jedi Master has suffered a decisive defeat at the hands of his former student, he might have to take a trip down memory lane to confront his demons, which could imply that we might get more scenes of Christensen as Anakin during the two brothers’ time togeter in the Clone Wars.

Obi-Wan Kenobi returns with another episode next week on Wednesday.