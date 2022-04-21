HBO to debut ‘Time Traveller’s Wife’ on May 15

“Time travel, it’s not a super power — it’s a disability, it’s what’s wrong with me,” begins the trailer for the emotional series, The Time Traveler’s Wife. The adaptation of the beloved novel of the same name is heading to HBO Max on May 15, and familiar fans will know the tale is as heartbreaking as it is beautiful.

The story focuses on the marriage between Clare and Henry, played by Rose Leslie and Theo James, respectively, and the interruptions they face throughout their courtship. As romantic an idea as it sounds, time travel is actually something that Henry thinks of as a punishment more than a blessing.

“We just happen to each other, in the wrong order,” Claire explains as the trailer shows flashes of their life together, meeting once again — Henry not realizing it at first. The love between them is obvious, but the pain is evident too.

The series is set to air in six episodes during which Henry and his loved ones try to make sense of the time travel, and there are dark moments for every bright one. Between fights, running from the cops, and falling in love all over again — there’s a lot on his shoulders, and Claire’s too. It’s a fight to stay together, against the odds — against time, but it’s a fight they’re in until the very end.

In addition to Leslie and James, Desmin Borges will star as Gomez, and Natasha Lopez will breathe life into Charisse. In a press release, HBO notes that the executive producer is Steven Moffat, with directors David Nutter, Sue Vertue, and Brian Minchin via Hartswood Films alongside Joseph E. Iberti.