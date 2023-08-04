‘He didn’t wanna be by us’: ‘Jersey Shore’ stars claim Ryan Reynolds was ‘rudest celebrity’ they met

The stars seem more than willing to start fresh, though, in case Mr. Reynolds would like to make amends!

Ryan Reynolds may be one of the most beloved actors on the planet, but some of the Jersey Shore women didn’t have the most pleasant experience when they met the Deadpool star.

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was asked about the rudest celebrity encounter they’ve had during their Aug. 3 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Deena Cortese singled out Reynolds.

The two women were hesitant to share their pick at first, as Giancola explained, “Me and Deena encountered a rude celebrity once, but we don’t want to say who it is. No, we don’t wanna say.” Cortese chimed in, “I love him. I truly love him. I love his wife.”

After some prompting, she admitted, “Ryan Reynolds was not great to us. I love Ryan Reynolds. I truly love Ryan Reynolds still and I love Blake Lively. He didn’t wanna be by us.” Giancola suggested that “Maybe he had a bad day” when they met him and the cast agreed that they’d love to meet him again.

During the same segment, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed that she had her own rude encounter with a different celebrity. The longtime reality star told Cohen that she ran into The View co-host Joy Behar and she was “so mean.” Polizzi claimed, “She cornered me in the bathroom and said, ‘You’re not Italian!'”

Cohen asked her what her response was at the time and Polizzi replied, “I said, ‘OK, ma’am.'” Unlike her co-stars Giancola and Cortese, Polizzi didn’t appear to have any qualms identifying Behar as a “rude” celebrity. Neither Behar nor Reynolds have responded to the Jersey Shore cast members’ claims.

The cast’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen came after the premiere of the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The premiere episode on Aug. 3 saw exes Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro back on the show together for the first time in over 10 years, although they have yet to appear together. During the episode, Ortiz-Magro admitted that his castmates were icing him out while Giancola aired out her concerns with Angelina Pivarnick about returning to the group following her feud with the other women.

Giancola was an original member of Jersey Shore when it aired between 2009 and 2012, but when the reboot was announced in 2018, she decided not to appear to “avoid potentially toxic situations,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.