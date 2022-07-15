You’d be forgiven for asking why we even need a television series revolving around one of the leads in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but according to Diego Luna, the upcoming Andor on Disney Plus isn’t just the story of one hero, but an entire revolution in the making.

Recently discussing the series with Entertainment Weekly, here’s what Luna had to say about showrunner Tony Gilroy’s ambitious narrative.

“Even though it’s called Andor, it’s about a revolution. It’s an ensemble. It’s about a group of people. It’s about community. You’ll have the chance to meet many characters you don’t know and visit places you don’t know existed in this galaxy.”

Andor, serving as a prequel to Rogue One, which itself was a prequel to A New Hope, is coming out in less than two months to chronicle the story of Cassian Andor from thief to hero of the Rebel Alliance. The project has been in the wings for quite a few years now, with a 12-episode first season set to recount the first year of the titular swashbuckler’s adventures in the galaxy far, far away.

Another 12-episode season second has already been greenlit at Lucasfilm, which takes place in a span of four years after the events of the first outing, altogether making up a narrative that spans five years and leading into Rogue One.

If you’re interested in learning more about how the Rebel Alliance formed an estimable coalition against the Galactic Empire, then Andor will be right up your alley when it premieres on Aug. 31.