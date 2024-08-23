‘He would be so proud of you’: Woman’s ambitious home renovations hit a heartbreaking snag, but she’s powering through

If you’re a fan of reality TV, you’ll know how glamorous they can make home renovations seem, and even when something unexpected comes up, they have a team to help them resolve any issues. The scenario is entirely different when you’re doing everything yourself, and sometimes things don’t go your way. TikTok user bridge.at.home finds herself facing an unexpected setback after a heartbreaking loss.

The TikToker posted a video informing her followers of how her home renovation is going. She appears visibly upset, with tears in her eyes, as she reveals how her “worst nightmare” became real. “In March 2023, I bought this charming house on the north side of Chicago with the best bones that needed a little extra love,” she shares. She was up for the challenge, and with the help of her dad, they set about fixing up the house to transform it from a place with good bones to her dream home.

They continued to work together, and with the help of her dad, who has a background in construction, she was able to learn everything she needed to know. “He taught me how to use a drill, a saw, measure, cut, and level,” she shares. “Not only was he my general contractor, he became the ultimate TikTok producer, recommending different shots and providing commentary when he filmed me.” Everything was going well, and their project was “starting to take shape.”

And then the unthinkable happened. Almost a year after purchasing the home, her dad was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. “We went from spending hours in the attic to spending hours in the hospital,” the TikToker says. Her dad passed away on June 23, 2024.

“On more than one day I feared what would happen if my dad wasn’t here to help me finish the house,” TikToker bridge.at.home explains. “But the thing about my dad is that from a young age, he always taught that if he weren’t here tomorrow, he would want us to keep living our lives.” This is precisely what she is doing, despite her heartbreak and with a lot of help from friends and loved ones.

People react to the heartbreak this TikToker faced mid-home renovation

TikTok user bridge.at.home’s video is equally heartbreaking and inspiring, and the comment section is filled with support. People wanted to offer their condolences and remind her of the great job she was doing.

“I thought it was gonna be a permit issue or mold…. Not cancer I’m so sorry for your loss & at the same time so glad you got that quality time with your Dad. You’ll cherish that time forever,” a TikToker wrote. Another person had similar thoughts, writing, “you were meant to spend all this time together working on this project. I’m so sorry for your loss but I hope those memories last a lifetime.”

Other comments include “The times I cried with strangers on this app,” “Just ONE TIP don’t sell the house. He was there. He will always be there,” and “I know he’s so proud of you for continuing this project and bringing the vision you created together to life.”

This video has moved people, and the comments reflect this.

