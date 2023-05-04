‘He would destroy all of us’: Sean Gunn admits a difficult truth while hyping up ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Marvel fans are flocking to theaters to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 this weekend, and while the release date is technically tomorrow, several screenings are happening tonight, and as Star Wars fans know, it’s a great day to be a fan of the intergalactic.

As we anticipate seeing our favorite band of vagabond heroes in their most brutal battle yet, fans are also taking to social media with some important questions for the cast. Sean Gunn and Pom Klementieff read some hilarious and heartwarming queries and answered them in video form for MCU fanatics. When it comes to a hard-hitting question, we’re honestly surprised no one has asked it before.

Who would totally destroy all of us if the Guardians played sports? Well, Gunn says the answer is easy: Chris Pratt.

“That is definitley Chris Pratt — he played a professional baseball player in a movie, and I’ve seen him golf; and he’s quite good at it. He would destroy all of us, and I’ll tell you who wouldn’t… this guy.”

If you’ve yet to see Pratt as a baseball player, you can check him out in Moneyball, where he takes on the role of Scott Hatteberg. Poking fun at himself, Gunn says sports aren’t his strong suit, but that’s okay! Hey, at least there’s not a strange photo circulating the internet of Gunn’s toenail! (If you want to investigate that one, we’ll let you handle it on your own time.)

You can see Pratt and Gunn in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters this weekend, and you won’t want to miss a second of it. Oh, and don’t forget our friendly reminders: You’ll want to bring tissues for the latest Guardians installment.