Henry Cavill’s chances of being the next 007 shift with a new rumor spelling fate of James Bond casting

At one time not too long ago, Aaron Taylor-Johnson was getting fitted for his tux as the buzz swarmed that he was going to be the next James Bond. Suddenly, it seems all that has changed, and Henry Cavill is once again the favorite for the part.

James Bond is an icon who has been played by great actors such as Sean Connery, Roger Moor, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. Craig has finally hung up his spy gadgets and called it quits as agent 007. So, that left a huge gap in the franchise and it was highly speculated that Taylor-Johnson was going to fill the role. He’s already popular for his roles as Kick-Ass in Kick-Ass, Ford Brody in Godzilla, Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Tangerine in Bullet Train. However, everyone knows that taking on the role of James Bond catapults an actor’s career to an entirely different level.

All this while, the rumor mills have been churning and constantly reporting that Taylor-Johnson is the one favored as the new 007 even though the actor himself refused to refute or confirm the news. But as he didn’t outright deny them either, his fans held on to hope.

But now, cold water has been splashed on all those expectations. A bomb has been dropped on this whole parade that he won’t be playing the role after all. The new rumor on the streets comes from Jeff Sneider, the host of The Hot Mic who said on Thursday’s episode, who has pretty much decimated any possibility of the actor ever being the new Bond.

“Here’s the one I heard today that was interesting. Less of a scoop other than just a ray of hope, maybe. I’ve heard Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s not a lock for Bond. I don’t think it’s right for him. It’s not that I don’t think he’d make a good Bond, but I don’t know if he needs it.”

This means Henry Cavill could be back in the running to get the role. He’s been in the headlines long before he departed from The Witcher and found that his opportunity to play Superman again evaporated long before the ink finalizing the deal of his return even dried. With his next project being Warhammer 40K, if he becomes the next James Bond – yes, we would like to continue day-dreaming – he would have his hands full between bringing to life the world of a magnificent game and hopping into the shoes of the most badass spy ever.

The possibility is mind-exploding but Taylor-Johnson’s exit and chances of Cavill as Bond instead are all just rumors at this point and everyone knows how credible these things are.