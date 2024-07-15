‘Her patience was running out:’ Lady Gaga proves she’s only human as she loses her cool during performance

It’s no secret Lady Gaga loves and appreciates her fans (whom she affectionately refers to as Little Monsters), but despite being one of the biggest professionals in showbiz, she’s only human, and there are times when even this superstar loses her cool.

In a recent clip that’s been gaining a lot of attention on social media, the “Bad Romance” singer can be seen experiencing a rare moment of visible frustration with her fans. While sitting behind her piano, she asks them a question, and it’s impossible to hear their answers because of the shouting. So, how did she deal with this? She simply told the crowd she couldn’t hear, adding, “Stop shouting.” She then smiles and continues to play the piano without engaging further.

Fans react to Lady Gaga expressing her frustration during her performance

Fans have been pretty shocked by Gaga’s reaction (which, might we add, is totally normal). The text over the video, which was posted on TikTok by user kandyxwarhol, reads, “Oh, she was TIRED.” The comment section has been filled with surprised reactions, including, “I’ve never heard her use that tone before,” and “her patience was running out. Motherrr.”

Other comments include, “She was def not having it this show,” “She like I rather be on a movie set than doing this show,” and “I love how the ‘stop shouting’ was strict and direct while still being calm, loving and respectful.”

Fans have also been making some hilarious comments about Lady Gaga’s stern tone and how they would have immediately listened to her request. “I would’ve sent myself to my room if she said that me,” a fan shared. Another had similar thoughts, writing, “Hearing her say that makes me want to write an apology letter and I wasn’t even there.”

Yep, she knew exactly what tone to use with her fans to get the desired reaction.

