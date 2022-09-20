Here are the best horror films to binge on a stormy night

Spooky season is upon us, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to dive into all things spine-tingling and horrifying. From decor and entertainment to drinks and snacks, and of course — horror movies! From iconic slashers to tales of haunted homes and hearts; there’s a scary movie for all connoisseurs of all dreadful delights

A Reddit thread from this afternoon asks for recommendations for a particular type of horror movie, and fans are delivering it in the comment section. From iconic scary movies to new films fans can’t get enough of, you’ve got a list of frightening watches to dive into when the stormy weather heads your way!

The original post asks for movies from the 80s or 90s and notes that slashers are a preferred type of film but are open to anything!

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer is mentioned several times, and this comment also recommends tuning into Shudder to watch Offseason.

Crawl is definitely a rainy day watch!

The Old Dark House sounds like the kind of movie you’ll want to cancel your plans for. We have to admit, we’ve not seen it yet, but this horror fan describes it in a way that puts it at the top of our must-watch list.

The Lighthouse and The Lodge are a must-watch for horror fans on any day, but they’re enhanced by weird weather.

The following recommendations are excellent rainy day watches, and The Last House on the Left comes with a trigger warning for sexual assault; please be mindful before tuning in.

Hey; Jurassic Park can undoubtedly be horrifying!

Several horror fans recommended Se7en, which is a great rainy-day watch.

This user gave several recommendations, one of which was Identity, and we must agree. When we think about the perfect movie to watch during a stormy night, Identity is one of our top 3 every time.

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer is a frequent recommendation, and with good reason. The entire spooky vibe of the film is made more terrifying by the storms. Urban Legend is another excellent watch in any weather, but some of the legends have to do with rain and dark weather, making it even spookier.

From the bloody to the horrifying, these movies pair best with thunder rolling in and rain hitting your windows, but don’t worry, it’s not like the freaks come out at night or anything. You’ll be perfectly safe!