Here’s everything that comes in the McDonald’s Happy Meal for adults

The internet is currently abuzz with a mixture of nostalgia and excitement as McDonald’s has confirmed that customers will soon be able to get an adult version of the company’s legendary Happy Meal.

What exactly will you receive if you roll up to the drive-thru window and request one of these? Here is everything you need to know.

What is the adult Happy Meal?

Officially called the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, this promotion is a collaboration between Mcdonald’s and fashion brand Cactus Plant Flea Market. Founded in 2015, Cactus Plant Flea Market is a streetwear brand known for its off-kilter takes on traditional streetwear staples, nearly all of which are designed by Cynthia Lu.

What is in the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box?

Those who purchase a Cactus Plant Flea Market Box will be treated to a modernized nostalgic experience inspired by McDonald’s classic Happy Meal. The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box has two menu choices: the iconic Big Mac, or 10 Chicken McNuggets, for those who want the complete nostalgic experience.

Each box comes with a drink and fries, as is standard for most combo packages offered by Mcdonald’s. The core part of this promotion, however, is the tie-in toy, with each box containing one of four collectible figures. Three of these figures are warped or twisted renditions of one of McDonald’s classic marketing icons, with a focus on mascots used during the company’s legendary McDonaldland advertising campaign that started in 1963 and trailed off in the early to mid-2000s. The three figures are: Grimace, Hamburglar, and Birdie the Early Bird. Each figure has four eyes and odd proportions that make them look like a child’s drawing.

The final, fourth figure is Cactus Buddy, a yellow man with four eyes that is wearing a McDonald’s hat and t-shirt. He acts as the representative of Cactus Plant Flea Market. This figure will likely be in high demand among streetwear and fashion enthusiasts because of this.

Cactus Plant Flea Market will also release some clothes as part of the promotion.Also, those who order the box via the McDonald’s app will get a chance to win some of the clothes as well as some exclusive art pieces.