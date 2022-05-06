Here’s why ‘Star Wars’ fans think ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ and ‘Jedi Fallen Order’ are connected

'Star Wars' fans are hoping that Cal Kestis will appear in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' because of this subtle hint.

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order take place in roughly the same time period, so could Cal Kestis finally make his long-rumored live-action debut in the upcoming Disney Plus series?

That’s what Star Wars fans seem to be hoping for, especially after Ewan McGregor’s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his solo outing. When talking about the series, McGregor praised director Deborah Chow for bringing everything together without continuity issues, explicitly teasing fans by saying “you can’t have some fact in a video game that doesn’t match up to the movie.”

The only narrative-driven Star Wars video game in recent memory has been Jedi Fallen Order, starring a protagonist who’s one of the last surviving members of the light-side warrior sect. Interestingly enough, Obi-Wan Kenobi and the eponymous game actually share the same premise. Because as Cal Kestis fought against Inquisitors, so will Obi-Wan try to evade and eventually fight them in the upcoming miniseries.

What makes a possible live-action debut for Cal — or at least a reference to his character — even more plausible is the fact that the young Jedi Knight has been portrayed by a real-life actor in the form of Cameron Monaghan. Almost all of the character’s facial features have been modeled after the Shameless star, which is why an expansion into the live-action domain is never entirely out of question.

It goes without saying that all of this is speculation at this point, though McGregor casually hinting at a connection to a Star Wars video game in the middle of his interview remains a bit peculiar, to say the least.