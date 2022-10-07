Here’s why William Shatner was filled with ‘overwhelming sadness’ after trip to space

William Shanter’s trip to space wasn’t the the space odyssey of his dreams exactly, as he’s revealed how it left him feeling like he’d been to a funeral.

As the highest profile person aboard the Blue Origin suborbital flight in Oct. 2021, Shatner managed to live up to his Star Trek past and boldly went where no man had gone before. Well, where only six men had gone before on Bezos’s brand of rocket ships. Despite the astonishing feat of travelling into space, Shatner has detailed in his new book how it was more of a sobering experience than a joyous one.

Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder sees several pages dedicated to his voyage into space, with him describing it as one of “overwhelming sadness” as he finally recognized man’s destructive nature from far above the world. Thanks for bringing everyone down, Bill.

“It was among the strongest feelings of grief I have ever encountered. The contrast between the vicious coldness of space and the warm nurturing of Earth below filled me with overwhelming sadness. Every day, we are confronted with the knowledge of further destruction of Earth at our hands: the extinction of animal species, of flora and fauna… things that took five billion years to evolve, and suddenly we will never see them again because of the interference of mankind. It filled me with dread. My trip to space was supposed to be a celebration; instead, it felt like a funeral.”

The phenomena of space sadness actually has a name, with it known as Overview Effect. Upon seeing the world without borders, without any human interference, astronauts have described it as sobering and something which shifts their worldview. Similarly, there’s a belief being on another planet will cause a cognitive change and reshape our belief systems. It’s all looking great for a happy life on Mars!

Shatner says the experience helped reshape him, and made him wish to rededicate his efforts (and of humanity’s) into trying to save the Earth while we can and focussing less on what separates us. “That allows us perhaps a chance to rededicate ourselves to our planet, to each other, to life and love all around us. If we seize that chance” adorns the end of Shatner’s chapter on his life-altering experience.

Boldly Go is currently available to purchase.