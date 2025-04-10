‘He’s not funny. Like, at all’: Elon Musk refuses to leave, so Trump officials open up on how much they hate him

"He’s just the most irritating person I’ve ever had to deal with, and that is saying something.”

I’m not exaggerating when I say it takes a lot for me to feel even an atom of sympathy for anyone working in the Trump administration. Whether they’re a die-hard MAGA true believer or not, they’re engaged in a project that is wreaking misery and chaos on regular folks around the world. All that said, many of them have had to work with Elon Musk, which seems like punishment enough.

To the relief of just about everyone, Musk at least appears to be on the way out. Legally, he’s a “special civil servant” and thus can’t serve more than 130 days. He’s fast approaching that limit and should be out by May 30. Trump himself has said that Musk should be leaving soon, though Musk has dismissed this as “fake news” and appears determined to remain at DOGE.

Judging by an article in Rolling Stone, many within the Trump White House are absolutely desperate to see the back of Musk and can’t face spending another minute in his presence. Here’s a “Senior Trump administration official”:

“I have been in the same room with Elon, and he always tries to be funny. And he’s not funny. Like, at all. He makes these jokes and little asides and smiles and then looks almost hurt if you don’t lap up his humor. I keep using the word ‘annoying’; a lot of people who have to deal with him do. But the word doesn’t do the situation justice. Elon just thinks he’s smarter than everyone else in the room and acts like it, even when it’s clear he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

Musk has been so annoying and unfunny in meetings that Trump officials have simply walked out, asking each other in all seriousness whether he was on drugs. His behavior has been so bizarre that there’s apparently even been discussion of Musk getting mandatory drug tests just so they can figure out what toxic combinations of narcotics are floating around in his addled brain.

The official continued: Talking to the guy is sometimes like listening to really rusty nails on a chalkboard. He’s just the most irritating person I’ve ever had to deal with, and that is saying something.”

We can only imagine. The man is a cringe elemental, his sense of humor appears to be trapped in 2009, and frankly, it’s embarrassing for a 53-year-old man to be acting like this. At Tesla and SpaceX his poor employees are forced to laugh along with his awful antics or face losing their jobs. Not so in the Trump White House: these officials signed up to ruin the lives of minorities, not to be forced to listen to the most annoying man in the world regurgitate unfunny memes at them!

