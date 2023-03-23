High-minded Marvel fans ditch the strongest Avenger debate to ask who’s the wisest instead

Everyone has an opinion on who they believe to be the strongest Marvel hero, but now fans on Reddit have thrown out a few suggestions for who is the wisest in the MCU.

The question posed by Reddit user MCU_Historian gave fans something to think about, as it’s not usually a topic of discussion despite there being multiple storylines in which characters seek out advice from those who they consider wiser.

Whilst many MCU characters could be considered wise, some names popped up more frequently than others among the replies, including fan favorites Vision and Wong. Actually, there were quite a few characters from Doctor Strange put forward by fans, including The Ancient One.

No votes for Doctor Strange himself though, probably because he managed to mess up a spell so badly in No Way Home that he almost destroyed the multiverse.

Other fans thought outside the box, suggesting characters who are often overlooked, such as Thor’s mother, Frigga, whose maternal wisdom puts her ahead of the rest.

On the topic of parental figures, we can’t forget one of the wisest phrases ever uttered by any character, coming from Uncle Ben.

Interestingly, fans interpreted the meaning of the word “wise” differently, and so the answer varied significantly.

The Marvel universe is brimming with wisdom, arguably even more so than strength. But it’s nice to see that no matter the topic, there’s never one simple answer. … Unless your answer is Wong, because Wong is just hands-down the best at everything.