‘Hocus Pocus’ fan conjures up some animation magic ahead of the sequel release

Hocus Pocus 2 is only days away and having waited almost 30 years since the first film premiered, fans of the original film cannot wait to see the Sanderson Sisters return to Salem once more. But one fan of the Halloween cult classic loves the film so much that they have whipped up their own, slightly more technological, magic to entertain their neighborhood and start the hype for the Halloween festivities.

U.K.-based freelance animator Georgia Clegg works with projection mapping, and that’s exactly the magic she’s brought to life here. Having produced Halloween-themed shows in the past, including one set to Micheal Jackson’s “Thriller“, this year she chose to colorfully celebrate the Sanderson Sisters ahead of the Hocus Pocus 2 release on Disney Plus.

Set to the appropriately chosen “I Put a Spell on You” from the original Hocus Pocus film, viewers can see the animated sisters dance their way across the house with some spellbinding visuals. The British animator, along with millions more, loves the film from way back telling We Go This Covered.

“I wanted to make this show because I was excited for the sequel coming out and I love the original film. I particularly love the song ‘I Put a Spell on You’ from the soundtrack. It’s infectiously catchy and I have to sing along and dance every time I hear it – even now after listening to it hundreds of times while animating.”

With Hocus Pocus 2 reported to have two new musical numbers, perhaps they might inspire Clegg once again in her future Halloween creations. She said she loves that she gets to share her creations with her community and that this is something that many can learn to do.

Clegg used two throw-home cinema projectors, which are widely available, and creates her animations using Adobe Software, even learning new skills just for this show, saying “this was my first time using Character Animator and I started learning to use it, especially for this project which took a few days – it was pretty straightforward and very fun.”

Though this kind of wizardry would have seen Clegg burnt at the stake back in ye old times, now she can simply create entertaining shows and share her designs on her YouTube channel Luma Box, where she also teaches projection mapping for anyone interested.

Now that you are suitably hyped up and raring to return to Salem, you only have to wait till September 30 when Hocus Pocus 2 will be released on Disney Plus.