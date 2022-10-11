The love for Angela Lansbury is pouring in as Hollywood mourns the loss of a legend

Some sad news today as we learned that beloved actress Angela Lansbury passed away at the age of 96. Now tributes are pouring in from all over Hollywood.

Lansbury was a lauded theater actress, the star of the hit show Murder, She Wrote, and Mrs. Potts in Disney’s animated Beauty and the Beast, to name a small fraction of her roles. If the tributes are any indication, she will be sorely missed.

Let’s start with a classic. The official account for the Humphrey Bogart estate called the actress “wonderful” and said she had “a formidable career both in Hollywood and on Broadway.”

We join her many fans around the world as we mourn the passing of the wonderful Angela Lansbury, seen here with Lauren Bacall in 1966. Best known for “Murder, She Wrote,” Ms. Lansbury had a formidable career both in Hollywood and on Broadway. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/7lEoI7vJQx — BogartEstate (@HumphreyBogart) October 11, 2022

Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein called her “everything.”

Angela Lansbury – She, my darlings, was EVERYTHING! pic.twitter.com/MLKlRNjxhA — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 11, 2022

The famous journalist and writer E. Jean Carroll reminded everyone that Lansbury was nominated for an Oscar when she was just 17 years old.

The illustrious Angela Lansbury, 17 years old and receives her first Oscar Nomination for

GASLIGHT!



Rest in peace, dear lady! pic.twitter.com/Tj9Eka6z8e — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) October 11, 2022

Marie Osmond said Lansbury made the world a better place.

One of the brightest stars in the last decade—rest in peace Angela Lansbury. The world is a better place because of you. 💕✨ pic.twitter.com/2E26LtKWRI — Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) October 11, 2022

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, of Modern Family fame, shared a nice anecdote about the time he met her.

I'll never forget sitting next to Angela Lansbury at an opening night. Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission. I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead. She was incredibly lovely and I'm so glad I had that brief time with her. RIP Angela. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) October 11, 2022

Fellow Broadway legend Kristin Chenoweth praised Lansbury’s wisdom.

Nobody did Mame quite like her. Rest in peace, Angela Lansbury. Thank you for your art & wisdom 💔 pic.twitter.com/6NajtxKMa3 — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) October 11, 2022

Three-time Tony winner Carol Channing said there was no one like Lansbury.

Truly inspirational, just sensational: there was no one like Dame Angela Lansbury. Truly a sad day. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/SjnmBA9LEH — Carol Channing (@realDollyLevi) October 11, 2022

Even fashion designer Kenneth Cole took the time out of his busy schedule to pay his digital respects.

"Bringing humor and bringing happiness and joy to an audience is a wonderful opportunity in life, believe me." – Angela Lansbury https://t.co/scrGJWCqDD — Kenneth Cole (@kennethcolereal) October 11, 2022

Former The Daily Show writer Dan McCoy pointed out her range as an actress.

Angela Lansbury was not only wonderful as an ingenue in Gaslight, on stage in Sweeney Todd, and then later in Murder She Wrote, but she also did an exercise video for older women with a whole section encouraging bubble bath masturbation, so, yeah. Basically the best. — Dan McCoy (@dankmccoy) October 11, 2022

Orange is the New Black star Uzo Aduba remembered how excited she was to meet the star.

2012. And this VERY excited #theaterkid got to meet her, after one of our shows at Godspell. She poured so much love into each of us. An icon of the stage, and legend across so many mediums but, we all knew…she was always one of us :). Thank you, Angela Lansbury. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/mug68Qg0WR — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) October 11, 2022

Comedian Kathy Griffin said that “ladies and gays are crushed.”

I cannot tell you how many ladies and gays are crushed, moved and feeling nostalgic about something in the past with the news of the passing of the fabulous Dame Angela Lansbury. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 11, 2022

Writer and playwright Paul Rudnick explained her importance to the theater.

RIP Angela Lansbury. This is what stardom means, especially in the theater: she provided the most fabulous, irreplaceable joy. She was beloved as a person and an actress, and managed to be approachable, glamorous and heartbreaking. She'll be missed, celebrated and adored pic.twitter.com/8HVhQRFv4C — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) October 11, 2022

Actor Mario Cantone called her “glorious.”

Rest In Peace Great Dame Angela Lansbury. She was a glorious one. pic.twitter.com/BJWL7HAcDX — Mario Cantone (@macantone) October 11, 2022

Former Star Trek star and Internet hero George Takei penned a lovely missive about the beloved actress.

Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 11, 2022

Actor Kevin McKidd called her “humble and charming.”

I will NEVER forget the magical night I got to perform in front of and get to MEET the legend, Angela Lansbury. She was a true giant and a kind, humble and charming person. I’m blessed to have met her. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/66dlAJmjlj — Kevin McKidd (@TheRealKMcKidd) October 11, 2022

Writer and actor Jim Piddock worked with Lansbury on Murder, She Wrote.

So so sorry to hear that Angela Lansbury has left us at the grand age of 96.



She was absolutely delightful to work with on “Murder She Wrote” and the legacy of her entire career is one of pure class.



The world has lost one of the great acting talents of my lifetime. — Jim Piddock (@realjimpiddock) October 11, 2022

RIP Lansbury. She’ll be missed by many.