The love for Angela Lansbury is pouring in as Hollywood mourns the loss of a legend
Some sad news today as we learned that beloved actress Angela Lansbury passed away at the age of 96. Now tributes are pouring in from all over Hollywood.
Lansbury was a lauded theater actress, the star of the hit show Murder, She Wrote, and Mrs. Potts in Disney’s animated Beauty and the Beast, to name a small fraction of her roles. If the tributes are any indication, she will be sorely missed.
Let’s start with a classic. The official account for the Humphrey Bogart estate called the actress “wonderful” and said she had “a formidable career both in Hollywood and on Broadway.”
Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein called her “everything.”
The famous journalist and writer E. Jean Carroll reminded everyone that Lansbury was nominated for an Oscar when she was just 17 years old.
Marie Osmond said Lansbury made the world a better place.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, of Modern Family fame, shared a nice anecdote about the time he met her.
Fellow Broadway legend Kristin Chenoweth praised Lansbury’s wisdom.
Three-time Tony winner Carol Channing said there was no one like Lansbury.
Even fashion designer Kenneth Cole took the time out of his busy schedule to pay his digital respects.
Former The Daily Show writer Dan McCoy pointed out her range as an actress.
Orange is the New Black star Uzo Aduba remembered how excited she was to meet the star.
Comedian Kathy Griffin said that “ladies and gays are crushed.”
Writer and playwright Paul Rudnick explained her importance to the theater.
Actor Mario Cantone called her “glorious.”
Former Star Trek star and Internet hero George Takei penned a lovely missive about the beloved actress.
Actor Kevin McKidd called her “humble and charming.”
Writer and actor Jim Piddock worked with Lansbury on Murder, She Wrote.
RIP Lansbury. She’ll be missed by many.