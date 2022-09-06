Horny horror lovers demand the genre bring back monster sex scenes

There’s nothing like a little spooky season mischief to start the most frightfully delightful time of year off right. Witches and warlocks, spells and thrills, and even some less-than-human moments of promiscuity make for spine-tingling and toe-curling magic during the Halloween season.

A Twitter user shared a hot take about monster sex scenes in horror movies, and Twitter responded accordingly. From those in total agreement to those who think it’s all a little — much, horror creatures getting it on has been a popular topic on social media in the last few days.

The original Tweet simply states: “we need more monster sex scenes in horror movies,” with four images that leave little to the imagination. From there, the conversation popped off.

We need more monster sex scenes in horror films pic.twitter.com/VU7bwrcEaf — ELB (@BorboaErnie) September 5, 2022

Horror lovers were quick to mention other films with adult content in the creature variety. From Hellboy to Cold Skin, there are several films where you can experience creature pleasures.

Netflix's Jibaro, Hellboy, Tales from the Crypt: Bordelo of Blood, Cold Skin pic.twitter.com/sfe1ovwyX0 — Solid Snort 🌸 (@Altbrad2) September 6, 2022

Species was a frequently mentioned addition to the list as well, complete with stills from the movie and gifs.

Giger really brought back the eros e thanatos there pic.twitter.com/SkW6JMO05J — 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝔤𝔬𝔱𝔥𝔦𝔠🧬2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ (@RemingtonWild) September 6, 2022

The Howling was a spiritual, er — sexual awakening for some horror lovers.

Shape of Water was also well-known for its mature content, specifically the scene in the snapshot in this Tweet.

May I shout candyman and Shape of Water pic.twitter.com/CQM7v0oWn9 — Bad Take Central (@badtakecentral) September 5, 2022

Another comment notes that viewers would like to see scenes like this outside of horror too. It doesn’t have to be spooky and demonic; they also want creature cuddles (and more) in other settings.

Beauty and The Beast adaptations are plentiful — ELB (@BorboaErnie) September 5, 2022

As a horror lover- I would definitely love more horror/romance monster films. But agree the monster love sub category could span to any film genre. — Triss (@TrissAlluring) September 6, 2022

Sure it’s not for everyone, but no one is signing up for kink-shaming either.

We do, just avert your eyes normie 😂 — 𖤐 Irokutara, Doggos Ex Machina𖤐 (@Irokutara) September 5, 2022

You said we need what ? pic.twitter.com/LgLp6tcwDs — RichiieV✨ (@RichVanderpump) September 6, 2022

Regardless of what side of the proverbial fence you’re on, there’s an audience for sexy content with monsters, and there’s no shame in their game!