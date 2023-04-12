Horror fans hedge their bets after ‘Scream VI’ team joins mysterious Universal monster movie

With a pair of bloodstained bangers under their belt in the form of 2022’s Scream and its follow-up Scream VI, it won’t be any surprise if the talents behind filmmaking companies Radio Silence and Project X Entertainment become some of horror’s most in-demand creatives as time goes on, and it looks like their next gig is one to die for.

Per Deadline, the masterminds behind Scream VI have been recruited to loan their talents to an untitled film centering on a Universal monster, with the title reportedly once being Dracula’s Daughter.

Directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin will helm the film, while Chad Villella will serve as a producer. Project X Entertainment’s James Vanderbilt, who wrote the script for 2022’s Scream and its recently released sequel, will serve as a producer alongside fellow team members William Sherak and Paul Neinstein.

Guy Busick, who teamed with Vanderbilt on the aforementioned Scream scripts, gave revisions to the screenplay, which was written by Stephen Shields (The Hole in the Ground).

After what this crew has delivered audiences so far, we’d all be more than justified in getting our hopes up for another horrific hit, and that’s exactly what Twitter has elected to do.

Of course, it’s not just fans safely hedging their bets here; the Scream team have chosen a particularly delectable next step in the realm of Universal monsters. With the success of 2020’s The Invisible Man and predestined fan favorite Renfield, the movie monsters of yore are flying higher than ever, and we can’t wait to see how this group helps the IP hit even more turbulence.

Scream VI is currently playing in theaters.