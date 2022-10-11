Horror fans turn convention on its head by celebrating their favorite scream kings

Horror aficionados are always quick to name some of their favorite scream queens from the genre, but they’re now celebrating some of the scream kings who don’t get enough love compared to their womanly counterparts.

The genre has always had a fascination with women being subjected to the utmost terrifying scenarios imaginable by the human brain, with a lot of feminist analysis done of horror movies and their love of scream queens. The likes of Jamie Lee Curtis of yesteryear and Mia Goth of modern-day life for the blood-curdling scenes and gore-covered jeans.

The blokes aren’t too dissimilar, and some respect is finally being put on them thanks to a Reddit thread.

Sam Neill rose to international prominence after his role in the blockbuster franchise Jurassic Park, but his first credits came in some scintillating horror movies such as Possession and Event Horizon. A charismatic leading man, he’s one of the top picks for the ultimate scream king.

You can hardly have a conversation about horror without a John Carpenter character or movie coming up in discussion, and Kurt Russell’s MacReady from The Thing has gotten glowing reviews from genre fanatics. Possibly Russell’s most iconic roles, it’s hard to go past him in the discussion for best 80s actors as well.

Jeffrey Combs is one of cinema’s “that guy” actors, with him boasting roles across an absolute cavalcade of genres such as sci-fi, drama, horror, and even children’s series. His best horror role is arguably The Frighteners, a deeply underrated flick from 1981.

What’s truly been uncovered here is there’s frankly a lack of himbo horror heroes in the modern day. Equality is important, and we need to bring the trope back. Perhaps a Hollywood screenwriter out there will get inspiration from this and write the ultimate himbo king.