House fire fails to kill a PS5, so what hope does Microsoft have?

While Microsoft and Sony continue their legal tug of war over the former’s acquisition of Activision, one TikToker has definitively proved that the PlayStation 5 is an indestructible force by showing off a working console in the aftermath of a house fire.

TikTok user patty_pp took to the platform to show off a PS5 that has absolutely seem better days, with its sharp white fins reduced to blobs encasing apparently still-functional internals:

Eagle-eyed observers may have noticed a perfectly unscathed PS5 in the background of that initial video, which may lead to an initial impression that whole clip is a load of B.S, which is why patty_pp then posted a follow-up video going into a little more detail, revealing the cabling situation behind both consoles. Turns out, it definitely is the smoldering blob that’s powering up and displaying an image on the television:

Seeing as there have been reports of PlayStation 5 consoles having some cooling issues if placed vertically, perhaps if patty_pp lays it down flat he can get some use out of the console yet. Who needs thermal paste and functional fans as long as it’s throwing up an image, right? …Right?

So there you have it – if a literal blaze is unable to kill Sony’s flagship console, what chance in hell do strategic mergers and acquisitions and a great-value gaming subscription service from the competition have of killing it? Slim, to none, we think.