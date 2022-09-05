Coffee Cup Gate was but a minor hurdle in the storm of controversy that swept across the final season of Game of Thrones, but the gaffe nevertheless left a lasting impression on veterans and casual audiences alike. So much so, in fact, that everyone has their gaze fixed on House of the Dragon in case a bottle of Aquafina, a shredded Coke label, or any other modern-day prop pops up at any moment.

So imagine everyone’s surprise when the biggest editing blunder so far turned out to be none of the above, but King Viserys’ CGI-gloved hand.

The current ruler of the Seven Kingdoms has suffered an injury to his hand when sitting on the Iron Throne; a wound that has since become infected. For some reason the production team decided to use CGI to portray the king’s scarred hand rather than make-up and cosmetics, and it seems that they were pretty careless in doing so.

In one of the scenes during last night’s third episode, King Viserys’ hand can be seen with remants of the greenscreen glove.

Not the green screen glove on Viserys’s missing fingers 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️#hotd pic.twitter.com/4CLUw5tDhI — Sarah Capps (@SarahBKnowsBest) September 5, 2022

It’s safe to presume the viewers aren’t going to let this one slide, even if they generally seem to appreciate the show for its almost flawless production values. Someone at HBO really needs to have a word with the editing team about all the things they leave around in the scenes. Maybe the company should host test screenings before rubberstamping episodes for release?

Whatever it is, let’s hope that the blunders end here. We’re sure this error will soon be removed from streaming copies, but even so this is quite an embarrassing goof for the show.