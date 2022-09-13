Daemon Targaryen has proven to be an unruly fellow more than once, which is why it’s no wonder some House of the Dragon fans speculate that his wife isn’t half as bad as he makes her out to be.

The adventurous Rogue Prince always seems to be leaping from one battle to another, seeking adventure in places where other men dare not even venture to save the lives of their dears. But all things considered, Daemon is perhaps trying too hard not to return home to his wife, Lady Rhea Royce, whom he refers to as the “bronze b*tch.”

Even his brother Viserys seems to think the worst torture he could put Daemon through is sending him back to his wife in the Vale. But are we sure these descriptions aren’t being exaggerated by Daemon, who’s always been known for his mischievous nature? For all we know, Rhea might be a caring soul, though too boring to sate the Prince of the City’s carnal inclinations.

Knowing Daemon, most of us are siding with his wife for the time being.

Maybe it was the fact that his family set up this marriage. Daemon is headstrong about wanting to live life to its fullest, and you can’t do that if you have to put up with someone you didn’t choose yourself.

The fact that Rhea is a ruler in her own right might be a constant reminder to Daemon that he’s the second son.

House of the Dragon has already announced that Rachel Redford is portraying Rhea Royce in the first season, so we’ll definitely see the bespoke Bronze B*tch sometime in the next few weeks.