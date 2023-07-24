How did Julian Sands die? The missing actor’s cause of death revealed

Julian Sands was a beloved British actor, world famous for his riveting performances and acting prowess. So when he went missing during a hike in the mountains near his Los Angeles home, it made international headlines and the world took notice. He was missing for several months as the search for his whereabouts continued. While conditions near where he had been hiking appeared bleak, his family did not give up hope and urged the search to continue.



Unfortunately, Sands’ body was found almost six months after he was reported missing. Yet the discovery of his body did not put an end to the questions surrounding his disappearance, in fact, it raised all new ones, most pressingly — how did he die? The release of the coroner’s results has now answered this heartbreaking question. Here is everything we know about Julian Sands’ cause of death.

Julian Sands was a British actor born in Yorkshire, England in 1958 and best known for his starring roles in classics such as A Room With a View, Arachnophobia, Gotham, The Killing Fields, and many more. Most recently he starred in Person of Interest, Medici, and Smallville.

In January of 2023, 65-year-old Julian disappeared while on a hike. An avid outdoorsman, his solo foray into the San Bernardino mountains surrounding Los Angeles was not unusual — his failure to return home, however, certainly was. His family grew increasingly concerned, as he had left behind his wife of 30 years, Evegenia Citkowitz, and their two daughters. When he still had not returned home by the following day, concern only mounted.

Search and rescue teams were immediately deployed to navigate the rocky terrain, but no clues were initially discovered. A few days after his disappearance, his car was found abandoned on January 18th, but Sands himself was nowhere to be found. The conditions near the hike site caused the rescue to be put on hold for several weeks, as record-breaking rain and snowfall beset the area, and many feared Sands might have fallen victim to an avalanche. As hope began to dwindle his family still remained resolved to continue the search, whatever the outcome. Julian’s brother Nick Sands, told the BBC that he had already begun to say his goodbyes to his brother, as the search was on hold and conditions worsened. Nick began to fear the worst for his brother, but he, like the other family members, maintained their resolve to bring Julian home. Once conditions improved, the search was able to resume, and the family thanked the public and search officials for their outpouring of support and continued efforts.

Finally, in June of 2023, two hikers stumbled across human remains. They immediately reported their discovery to authorities, and the remains were confirmed to be those of Julian Sands.

The mystery around Sands’ death and disappearance continued as family and fans waited for the results of the autopsy. As the remains had been out in the wilderness for several months, it was revealed the autopsy could be a longer process. Now the results have finally come back and the death determination is “undetermined.” While the family is disappointed to not have a full explanation, the coroner explained to Entertainment Weekly, that this type of determination is common with remains that have been exposed to the elements for months.

While friends, family, and fans were hoping for more clarity on the circumstances surrounding the death of the beloved actor, family man, and outdoorsman, unfortunately, more answers are not readily apparent to the coroner. One theory is that he fell victim to an avalanche in the area, which would explain why his phone was still active for two days after his disappearance, but was not used to call for help. It would also explain the abandoned car, and what would cause an active, avid outdoorsman who was familiar with the area to not be able to return to his car.

The mountainous area is also filled with wildlife, so another possible theory is that an interaction with a wild animal could have resulted in his death. A fall, dehydration, or a health emergency are also possibilities. Sands often went on multiple expeditions, including solo ones, in places such as the Swiss Alps. His friend and fellow actor Gabriel Byrne described Sands as a “Hollywood heartthrob” who “craved distant fields and mighty rivers.” It seems he always felt the call of the mountains the drive to adventure.

Unfortunately, we seem to be no closer to learning the truth about what happened to Julian Sands on that fateful day when he walked into the woods and did not come out. Perhaps as the search for more clues continues, more answers will also become available. Yet as for now, the coroner’s report has given us no more clues to his cause of death as the determination remains — undetermined.