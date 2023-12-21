How many years in jail was Hannah Payne sentenced to for the killing of Kenneth Herring?

It's not about being a good samaritan, it's about knowing when not to insert yourself in a situation and resort to unwarranted violence.

Hannah Payne wanted to be a police officer, but her ambition did not come to pass. So, when she saw the chance to enact her dream for a day, she seized it and instead became the maker of a nightmare.

In May 2019, Payne, 21 at the time, witnessed an accident involving the victim, Kenneth Herring, 62, and decided to take matters into her own hands. She could’ve just taken the license tag number as she was advised to but instead, she decided to go vigilante. Citizen’s arrest is permitted in Georgia, but only if a felony is committed, which was not the case.

Despite the 911 operator having told her not once, not twice, not thrice, but four different times to back down, to stop chasing the man she would later learn was Herring who was not intoxicated as she thought but in diabetic shock, Payne did not listen. She followed after Herring and ultimately caused his death, by shooting him at close range. During the trial, she insisted she hadn’t pulled the trigger.

But the jury didn’t buy it. Her testimony went against most of what the witnesses claim they saw: little to no hesitation between Payne pulling the gun out and it firing off. And, as the prosecutor rightly pointed out: You cannot claim self-defense when you’re the initial aggressor.

Guilty on all 8 charges

Hannah Payne was found guilty on all charges, including 3 counts of murder. This does not mean she killed three people. The three counts were 2 felony murders, and 1 malice murder. One felony murder charge has to do with the additional false imprisonment charge, while the other is connected to the aggravated assault charge.

Malice murder has to do with intent, and this, like first-degree murder, does not necessarily involve long-term premeditation. The malicious intent could’ve happened the moment Payne decided to take out her gun and point it toward Herring. The jury seems to think that was the case.

Judge Jewel Scott, poised and professional throughout, handed down a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole plus 13 years to be served consecutively. Payne will have to serve at least 43 years before she becomes eligible for parole.

By the time she gets a chance to regain her freedom, 25-year-old Payne will be 68 years old.