How tall is Charity on 'The Bachelorette'? She appears a lot shorter than her suitors.

27 year-old Bachelorette Charity Lawson is the total package — but standing next to her suitors on The Bachelorette, she appears to be a very small package!

Lawson is objectively beautiful, with a winning smile and gorgeous facial features. But that’s not all! She has a successful career in Columbus, Georgia, as a child and family therapist who revealed that her name, Charity, inspires her to “love and care for people and (she) has built her life on that purpose.”

Lawson has a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University, and became America’s Sweetheart after charming fans on season 27 of The Bachelor because of her confidence and compassion.

Bachelor Zach Shallcross shed a few tears when he sent Charity Lawson home on his season. Lawson cried too, because she is a romantic whose favorite film is The Notebook.

Luckily, Lawson gets a second chance at love on the popular dating franchise.

Now, she’s the Bachelorette, and Lawson is seeking a partner who is driven, and loves thrifting and dogs. She has many suitors to choose from, as there are 25 eligible men on her season.

Many of these men appear to tower over Lawson — like the travel nurse Brayden, who stands at around 6 feet tall. Even taller is former pro football player and self-taught violinist Aaron B., who can tell us how the weather is up there while standing at 6 feet 5 inches.

But he’s not the only Aaron looming over Charity this season; Aaron S., a firefighter from Fremont, California is 5 feet, 9 inches tall. The rest of Charity Lawson’s potential partners appear to be much taller than she is, too.

So, what is her height? How tall is Charity Lawson?

If by now you have guessed that Lawson is on the shorter side, you’d be right! According to Parade magazine, she is 5 foot 3 and a half inches tall.