When does ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 premiere? How to watch ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 premiere live and on streaming

The season five premiere of Paramount’s number one series, Yellowstone, is finally here, and we’re moments away from discovering the next exciting chapter for the Dutton family. We’ve been waiting for months to find out what’s next for the characters we love and loathe, and the discoveries begin tonight.

Season four perhaps brought the most thrilling yet dangerous changes we’ve seen in the series so far. The new episodes will only uncover a disturbing depth to John and Beth Dutton’s promises, which give them a reason to wake up every morning and attempt to rest each night.

So, where can you watch the exhilarating fifth season of our favorite cowboy drama? Is it streaming, or will you have to wait to see new episodes days after they premiere? We’ve got you covered, so let’s ride in.

Where to stream Yellowstone season five?

If you don’t have cable and don’t want to miss the premiere, you can watch live with Philo or fubo TV; both streaming services offer free trials. This means that you can watch the premiere and decide if you’d like to continue after the two-hour television event tonight.

Seasons one through four are currently streaming on Peacock, and you can catch up on anything you’ve missed after you uncover the new characters, storylines, and excitement with season five’s episode-by-episode chaos and brilliance.

Hulu Plus Live TV’s Paramount Network live stream will also air the episode as it premieres, but don’t expect to catch Yellowstone on the Hulu platform without the live TV option.

With all of the changes on the horizon in season five, you need to ensure that you haven’t missed a piece of the multifaceted storyline so far, so you’ll want to catch up as soon as possible.

What time does Yellowstone air?

If you have cable and want to keep up with the excitement of Yellowstone as it debuts, you’re in luck. The thrilling events of season five unfold at 8pm. That means if you’re not already keyed into the happenings of the first episode, the two-hour television event, you will want to switch whatever you’re watching to the Paramount network right now.

This season sees John Dutton sworn in as Governor of Montana and all of the ups and downs that come along with the new career change. Gone are the days of waking up and riding with Carter or sitting down for a cup of coffee on the beautiful Dutton porch. John is in the political realm now, the one place he never desired to be, and it will change everything.

Yellowstone’s fifth season will contain 14 episodes, and they begin tonight. Here’s to Yellowstone and the Dutton family; may we all ride peacefully into the new season.