Hugh Jackman proves he really is an ageless mutant as he races toward ‘becoming Wolverine again’

Hugh Jackman has been characters like Vincent Moore, Wyatt Bose, Keller Dover, P.T. Barnum, and most iconically — Logan, aka Wolverine — in the X-Men universe. His transformation into the mutant superhero has been not just a physical metamorphosis but an emotional and spiritual one as well.

Jackman hung up his claws in 2017 with the conclusion of his story in the heroic film Logan, and his demise was something that felt final, but we all know that sometimes the heroic and villainous world has other plans. So when Ryan Reynolds shared that Deadpool 3 was on the horizon, he wowed fans everywhere with the news that Jackman would be reprising his role one more time.

It’s one of those moments in pop culture that you remember forever, recalling exactly what you were doing when you first heard the announcement, and as we get closer to the big film debut, Jackman is getting back in tip-top Wolverine shape. He is sharing his journey to #becomingwolverineagain, and it’s been an exciting watch for fans who can’t get enough of the character. In his latest video, Jackman is racing to become our most beloved mutant hero again, and he’s also sharing that he’s discovered the fountain of youth in his endeavors, and we want the details!

Seriously — everything from his physique to his facial shape and muscle tone is that of someone who knows the definition of hard work, and we’re only a little jealous that he could run circles around us for an entire afternoon. It’s not something he lucked into by any means; it’s all a path of self-discovery and hard work, finding motivation when it’s running low, and saying yes when the easier option would be calling it a day. He’s not skipping any steps to ensure his fitness levels are exactly where they need to be for a film like Deadpool 3, or Wolverine 11 – as Jackman is referring to it.

That being said, even Wolverine needs a break from the journey, and Jackman isn’t on a path of total depravation — he recently shared a video where he was enjoying his second drink of the evening, calling it a rare occasion.

Finding balance is essential for the actor as he continues the journey, and those around him are also full of support. He recently shared a snap with his trainer’s dog, who is also cheering him on as he spends hours in the gym not just to become Wolverine once more but to try to show up Reynolds in his suit. For all the banter they share, you know the competition between them is high right now (yet still founded in love).

Andy is tiny but fully committed. #becomingwolverineagain. Also he’s not mind. He belongs to my trainer #BethLewisd pic.twitter.com/zsJzPL4khV — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 6, 2023

What’s better than working out in your favorite shirt? Jackman also shared a video of himself in the weight room training in his go-to t-shirt!

As if planks weren’t complicated enough, Jackman is adding weight to the program with a trainer who says there’s always time for one more — but she seems to bring just the right amount of motivation to let Jackman know that he’s got this. He is gearing up for the role of a lifetime, after all.

Jackman is also finding a balance in ensuring that he sleeps and recovers enough to start the process over again the following day, and there’s nothing like a dip in cold water to soothe those tense muscles as he trains to become Wolverine for the next great adventure he’ll take on as the character.

Everyone knows that the relationship Jackman and Reynolds share is something special, so the idea that we’ll see them together in their most iconic roles yet is something sweet and exciting all at once. We’ve been waiting for this pairing for so long that it almost feels unreal to finally be getting it, and we can’t imagine it happening with two more perfectly suited actors — both in their heroic nature and as friends outside of the entertainment realm.

Deadpool 3 is slated to hit theaters in 2024, which means filming will begin taking place soon, and while we can’t wait to sit in theaters to see the movie, we’re enjoying watching Jackman as he becomes the character we know and love once more. It’s an entire body/mind/soul experience for Jackman, and he’s invited us all along for the ride — how lucky are we?