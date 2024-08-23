‘I am not emotionally able to handle this’: A photo of the ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ cast has sent fans into an utter frenzy

The 1988 classic Beetlejuice is finally getting a sequel: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will hit theaters in September, and for many fans, the date could not come soon enough. Directed by Tim Burton and with a stellar cast lined up, including three generations of the Deetz family, there’s much to be excited about.

Jenna Ortega plays Astrid Deetz, and reprising their roles are Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder, as Delia and Lydia Deetz, respectively. Fans are eager to get updates about the film, so when the official Instagram page posted a picture of the female leads with the caption “The Deetz’s,” the post was met with great excitement!

“I am not emotionally able to handle this pic,” a comment reads. “Holy sh**, the fact that this movie is gonna be out soon is getting real now. These three ladies are so awesome,” another fan shared. Other reactions include, “Why are they all so pretty? I love them,” “Please adopt me,” and “I want to be adopted by my Deetz family.”

Is everyone happy with the ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ casting?

Most comments have been positive, but some people have taken issue with Ortega’s casting, given that she’s already the series star on Wednesday. “Unpopular opinion but Jenna and this roll is played out via Wednesday Adams,” a comment reads. “They should have picked someone else who hasn’t already played a similar moody goth teenager. I would have loved someone unknown.” The post has been liked hundreds of times.

“i do fear she’s going to be typecast but we’ll see,” another shared. Others feel Ortega is great for the role and that she is Tim Burton’s muse. “Burton always has a muse. Winona, Bonam-Carter, Depp…….it’s how he rolls,” a fan wrote.

In addition to these gorgeous and talented women, Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Beetlejuice, but he is not expected to dominate the storyline. “The idea was, no, no, no, you can’t load it up with Beetlejuice, that’ll kill it,” he told GQ in an August interview. “I think the Beetlejuice character doesn’t drive the story as much as he did in the first one. He’s more part of the storyline in this one as opposed to the first one, which is a case of, this thing comes in and drives the movie a little bit.”

All signs point to this being an impressive sequel and we can’t wait to see what Burton has done with it!

