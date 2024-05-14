‘I don’t think I’ll comment on that ever again’: Richard Gadd has already said all he’s going to say on ‘Baby Reindeer’s biggest mystery

It’s been over a month since Baby Reindeer dropped on Netflix and people are still trying to find answers to some of its biggest questions, but the show’s star and creator has vowed never to talk on the subject again, so those questions may have to remain unanswered.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on May 13th, the show’s creator, executive producer, writer, and star, Richard Gadd, hoped to shut down any further speculation as to who the real life counterparts were to many of the characters we saw appear in the drama.

Obviously, Gadd and Netflix went to great lengths to protect the identities of all those who appeared in the show but despite their best efforts it didn’t take long for the internet sleuths to do their thing and the real-life Martha was quickly discovered. To be fair, “Martha” AKA Fiona Harvey wasn’t too hard to find, in the end it was her old tweets that gave her away, but she hasn’t exactly tried to avoid the spotlight since being discovered as last week she made an appearance on Piers Morgan’s show.

Baby Reindeer’s biggest mystery is yet to be resolved

Image via Netflix

Now that Martha has been discovered the next big mystery is the identity of the real-life Darrien. In case you forgot, Darrien was the older TV producer who groomed and sexually assaulted Gadd’s character on multiple occasions while he was under the influence of drugs. Despite people trying to deduce who the man could be in reality, nobody has come up with any solid answers.

However, Richard Gadd has always remained adamant that fans of the show do not try to find out the real identities of the people presented in Baby Reindeer saying, “If I wanted the real life people to be found, I would’ve made it a documentary.” Of course, Gadd wasn’t exactly able to stop people from discovering Fiona Harvey despite him urging fans not to look into it before she was found. In his interview with The Hollywood Reporter he’s now said that he will never comment on the identities of people from the show again.

“I’ve spoken publicly about how I don’t want people to do it and if I start playing a game of whack-a-mole, then I’m almost adding to it. I don’t think I’ll ever comment on it ever again.”

While Fiona Harvey’s identity becoming public knowledge has been controversial due to her clearly being mentally unwell, I don’t think too many people would be upset with Darrien’s being exposed. However, it might just remain a mystery; whoever Darrien is, they’re clearly a powerful person in the industry and we have to consider that Gadd could be opening himself up to a defamation lawsuit if he lets slip who this man is. He’s already facing a lawsuit from Fiona Harvey.

