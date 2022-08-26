‘I Love My Dad’ star Patton Oswalt touts dark comedy film as the cure to Netflix fatigue

Patton Oswalt is touting the newest dark comedy he stars in, I Love My Dad, as the cure you need for Netflix fatigue — or at least, that’s what you would gather from the comedian and actor’s latest post on Twitter.

Oswalt shared an image for I Love My Dad juxtaposed with one of Netflix’s true crime documentary shows, I Just Killed My Dad, with the humorous caption, “It’s called COUNTER PROGRAMMING PEOPLE!”

It’s called COUNTER PROGRAMMING people! pic.twitter.com/GRc7xsMfjX — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 26, 2022

In all likelihood, this isn’t a genuine reflection of Oswalt’s dislike of Netflix’s true crime series, but more an ironic observation that the two titles seem to cancel each other out on the same spectrum of storytelling. However, in reality, comparing the two is like apples and oranges, with the R-rated I Love My Dad being far from a wholesome alternative, in terms of content, despite the title.

The plot for I Love My Dad, which is currently available for rent on numerous digital platforms such as Prime Video, centers on a father, played by Oswalt, who catfishes his own estranged son by posing as an attractive woman on social media in order to stay in touch with him. On the other hand, I Just Killed My Dad could not be more unrelated to such a setup, as it is a true crime exploration of an incident in which a teenager shot and killed his own father.

The screenshots that Oswalt shared of each title, with I Love My Dad receiving a more favorable rating than I Just Killed My Dad, are from their respective reviews on RogerEbert.com.