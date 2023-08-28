‘I made lemonade out of lemons, man’: ‘RHOBH’ star Erika Jayne discusses details on season 13 and her Vegas show

Erika Jayne kicked off her new Las Vegas residency show “Bet It All on Blonde” on August 25 and described the experience as “a rebuild, a rebirth, and a return.”

Jayne, 52, opened up about her show to Extra and said, “The last three years… have been really tough, and I pulled it together and here it is. I made lemonade out of lemons, man. You have to look at struggles as either one of two things: you’re either going to meet it or you’re going to run away from it. And I chose to meet it head-on and walk through that fire, and it led me here.”

She said her show was all about “fantasy, love, escape, glitz, glamour, and fun” and that she was thrilled to return to the stage “on my own terms.”

Jayne’s residency came amid the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s ongoing divorce from her estranged husband Tom Girardi. Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi, 84, in November 2020, just a few weeks before the couple was hit with a lawsuit accusing them of embezzling money. Girardi was indicted on federal fraud charges in February 2023 and the attorney was accused of “misappropriating more than $3 million in settlement funds intended for relatives of victims killed in the crash of Lion Air Flight 610,” according to a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Ever since the lawsuit was first filed, Jayne has denied any involvement or knowledge in her husband’s alleged wrongdoings, and she was later dismissed from the lawsuit. However, the RHOBH star has faced intense criticism from many fans and some of her co-stars over the past few years, as they accused her of lacking empathy.

During the opening night of her Las Vegas residency, Jayne referenced the support she received from her fans during those difficult times and said, according to People, “I’m going to try not to cry. Tonight is about keeping our heads up and moving on. I just really want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for showing up for me. You know I love you.”

Jayne will be appearing on season 13 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – which was filmed earlier in 2023. The “Pretty Mess” singer teased to Extra that fans can expect to see big fights during the season, referencing one dinner party in particular hosted by her co-star Kyle Richards. “Kyle, of course, has this chef that cooks with THC,” she shared. “So I was feeling really great and then fights broke out and I was just so clueless… Like, ‘What are you talking about? You’re ruining my buzz.’” Jayne hinted that the angry comments may have been aimed toward her for things that happened “four years ago.” RHOBH season 13 does not yet have a premiere date but will likely be returning to Bravo in the fall of 2023.