‘I owe a lot to that character’: Kaley Cuoco discusses her time on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and issues a statement that will make fans freak out

Kaley Cuoco is a household name thanks to her iconic role in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory., which ran from 2007 until 2019. Although many fans feel that the story of their favorite characters has successfully run its course, that doesn’t mean they are not open to more episodes (and who wouldn’t want to see Cuoco reprise her role as the lovable and Penelope “Penny” Hofstadter).

Cuoco is aware that her role as Penny has impacted her career. “I spent 12 years playing that role, and it really set off my career. I owe a lot to that character, to that show, to [creator] Chuck Lorre,” she told People in a recent interview. “It was some of the best years of my life and some of the most fun I’ve ever had.”

In the same chat, she admitted that she loves the character, but the question on everyone’s minds is whether she would be open to returning if the timing was right? “I would absolutely reprise that role,” she revealed.

Is a ‘The Big Bang Theory’ spin-off in Kaley Cuoco’s future?

Kaley Cuoco’s recent statement is no doubt music to many fans’ ears because it means there is a possibility of The Big Bang Theory returning. Or perhaps another spin-off could follow? Fans of the series will be familiar with the prequel, Young Sheldon, which follows the life of a young Sheldon Cooper (and gives you a better insight into how the theoretical particle physicist became who he is). Although we have to wait a little longer to see if Cuoco will ever become Penny again, she continues showing off her acting chops with her recent work on the Peacock series Based on a True Story.

“I am so excited about it,” she told People of her work on the show, which has been renewed for a second season. “We had such a great time shooting season 1, and I think that we made an even better season 2.” As for what you can expect? “It’s very funny. It’s very dark … and I’m thrilled,” she said.

Circling back to her work on The Big Bang Theory and how it was an important part of her life, we also have to note that during a period on the show, Cuoco was dating her co-star, Johnny Galecki, for almost two years (and fans had no clue). The pair were romantically linked from 2008 until 2010 and continued working closely together following their breakup. This includes starring as onscreen love interests, which could not have been easy but is perhaps a testament to how committed to their work they were!

After their breakup, the actress spoke about the relationship in an interview with CBS Watch! Magazine in 2010. “It was such a huge part of my life, and no one knew about it,” she said. “It was a wonderful relationship, but we never spoke a word about it and never went anywhere together.”

The problem with keeping their relationship a secret is that it complicated things, and the couple was limited in their interactions. Cuoco admitted they couldn’t “do anything.” She continued, “It wasn’t as fun as we wanted it to be. Everyone was always asking, and we deny-deny-denied. And I’m like, ‘Why am I denying this person that I love?'”

