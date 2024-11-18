‘I SWEAR I saw him move’: Girl with lifesize Art the Clown in her room reveals she struggles to sleep, and not one person is surprised

Anyone who’s seen any or all of All Hallows’ Eve (2013), Terrifier (2016), Terrifier 2 (2022), or Terrifier 3 (2024) will know that the last thing you’d want to see in your bedroom is the murderous horror antagonist Art the Clown. The sick, twisted, supernatural killer looks terrifying, and his bloody actions are even worse. Therefore, it’s unsurprising that a TikTok in which a young woman reveals she’s having problems sleeping because she’s got a lifesize mannequin of Art in her bedroom has gone viral.

Recommended Videos

In the nine-second video, uploaded by KnottyKace (username @knottykace), the woman films from beneath her duvet, starting the footage at the foot of her bed before panning around to reveal the six-foot monstrosity staring at her from across the room. On-screen text says, “Trying to sleep and remembering I have a life sized art the clown mannequin in my room.”

There’s no exaggeration occurring here. She has a literal full-sized replica of Art, which features highly realistic detailing. People had a lot to say about the questionable choice of memorabilia.

How did TikTok react?

The overarching question in the comments was to ask why KnottyKace would have such an item. Comments asking that question included, “BUT WHY?” “now why would you put that there,” “Now why would you have that,” “One question: why?” and “You guys are missing the bigger question, why? Why is it that you have this…thing?”

Many people pointed out that there’s no way they could have such a thing in their room, writing stuff like “GIRL HOW DO U SLEEP. I WOULDNT BE ABLE TO CLOSE MY EYESSSS,” “I would forget, open my eyes to this, and my soul would immediately ascend from my body,” “I would fully convince myself that he’s gonna magically come to life,” and “That would scare me every single time I see it because I’d forget it’s there.”

An alarming number of people wrote that they’d seen the horrifying mannequin move, which can’t have been comforting for KnottyKace. Such comments included, “I SWEAR I THOUGHT I SAW HIM BALANCE FROM A FOOT TO ANOTHER,” “I SWEAR I saw him move,” “i swear he moved a little bit,” and “I SWEAR IT JUST MOVED,” which prompted KnottyKace to reply, “NO BC WHY ARE SO MANY PEOPLE COMMENTING THIS OMG.”

Others tried different ways to scare KnottyKace even more, commenting, “What if he comes to your room while you’re not in there and replaces him. And then he waits until everyone is asleep to act,” “All fun and games until you wake up at 3am and it’s at the end of ur bed,” and “what if he comes to life?”

Of course, there was always going to be one equally crazy person who wanted one for themselves, and, in this case, that person asked, “WHEREEEE DID YOU GET HIM?”

A 2023 study by Scientific American (with a sample of 987 people aged between 18 and 77) revealed that 53.5% of respondents were scared of clowns, at least to some degree, with 5% saying they were “extremely afraid” of them. Suffice it to say that we doubt that having Art the Clown mannequins in bedrooms will ever become a popular concept.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy