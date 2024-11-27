‘I was a big problem for him’: ‘Loki’ deleted scene namedrops major Marvel character that could be trouble for Thor

Loki has been finished for an entire year, but we’re only now getting a new deleted scene, which has us punching the air wishing for what could have been.

Season 2 of the Disney Plus Marvel Studios show started airing in October of 2023 and concluded later that year, giving fans the final chapter for one of the MCU’s most loved characters. Not to mention one of the best MCU spinoff shows that we’ve had yet.

Now, Variety has revealed a scene that was cut from the finished product of Loki season 2 where the titular character is having a conversation with Mobius and name-drops several Marvel characters, including one that looks to factor massively into the next Thor movie.

Loki references encounters with Amora/Enchantress and Hercules in a new deleted scene from ‘LOKI’ Season 2.



During his time recalling encounters that Loki has had with other characters, he mentions Hercules, the God of Strength teased to appear at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder. Of course, given this scene was cut, it would suggest that Loki and Hercules never met up inside of the MCU, so don’t expect any callbacks during the next Thor movie.

Other characters that Loki recalls encountering include Nick Fury, Maria Hill, Jane Foster, Amora, and Donald Blake — the moniker that Thor takes on when disguising himself on Earth.

In the post-credits scene for Thor: Love and Thunder we see Hercules called upon to find and kill Thor after the God of Thunder took down Zeus. That’s the only time we’ve ever seen Hercules, who is played by Brett Goldstein in the MCU, but it suggests he will be coming back to stop Thor in whatever he does next.

Of course, we all would have loved to see Loki and Hercules come face-to-face on screen, but the likelihood of that doesn’t seem promising. Even with this mention during the show, it wouldn’t have been likely that we’d ever actually get to see it.

The deleted scene shared by Variety comes from the 4K UHD Steelbook release of Loki, which is set to arrive on Dec. 2, 2024.

It’s important to note that there’s no real news on Thor 5 right now or whether it would bring back Hercules after teasing him at the conclusion of the last film, though we speculate that if they do another movie for the Marvel hero, then it will more than likely pick up from there. If they don’t give Thor a fifth film, then fans will have to settle for knowing that when he came to face-to-face with Loki the God of Mischief was “a big problem for him.”

