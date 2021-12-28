‘I was already full:’ Amy Schumer gets her cheek fillers dissolved

Comedian Amy Schumer is going to have a new look in 2022. The Trainwreck actress is opting to dissolve her cheek fillers, making a joke on social media Sunday to prep fans.

“I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full,” the comedian wrote in a recent Instagram post. “Thank God you can dissolve them,” before adding, “I looked like #malificent.”

As we learned from both Glamour’s article on Schumer’s decision and Wikipedia, injectable dermal filler, aka soft tissue filler, is injected into the skin to contour and augment facial features. The injections can be made of sugar molecules or collagens or may even be fat cells transferred from another body area.

Although the injection is a medical procedure, it is not considered to be surgery and therefore many utilize the process as an alternative to more drastic cosmetic procedures. However, as with many procedures designed to alter one’s appearance, the process can leave people, such as Schumer in this instance, even further dissatisfied with their resulting appearance.

Schumer tagged her dermatologist, Dr. Jodi LoGerfo, in the post, and the doctor proceeded to share it on her own account with some guidance of her own.

Though she stated that fillers “can be a wonderful way to replace lost volume and enhance the face” she went on to state that in Schumer’s case, “We decided that where the filler was placed, was not ideal, so we dissolved it. Dissolving filler is a very simple and quick treatment. I injected hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid) to dissolve it.”

Reversing the procedure doesn’t seem to have diminished the actor’s opinion of cosmetic work and she went on to comment that, “Turning 40 all my surgeries [sic] I want to feel the best I can about myself. I got lipo and I had a great experience doing that. I used to be really [judgmental] about people getting work done. Now I’m like, do everything you can to love yourself exactly as you are but once you turn 40 and have a c section do whatever the f—k will make you feel best!”