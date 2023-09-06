‘I wouldn’t want to give anything away if there was anything in there that could tease anything’: ‘The Nun II’ director hints at ‘Conjuring 4’ breadcrumbs

The Nun II is set to give us more backstory about one of The Conjuring’s most terrifying villains as well as expand on the lore of the connected horror universe.

Not much is known about the fourth Conjuring film right now aside from the fact that it will be called The Conjuring: Last Rites. It will of course continue to loosely follow the paranormal investigations of Lorraine and Ed Warren, but it’s also supposed to be the last movie in the main series, with spin-offs set to carry the universe into the future.

Hopefully, The Nun II will shed some light on what we can expect from the final film, although the director remains tight-lipped for the most part. In an interview with ScreenRant, Michael Chaves tactfully avoided giving a direct answer to questions about potential connections with his film and the much anticipated fourth Conjuring movie. However, his response definitely leaves room for much speculation.

No comment. I don’t know, you have to see the movie! I think that there is…because I wouldn’t want to give anything away if there was anything in there that could tease anything […] there’s a lot of threads that lead to this moment and to this movie. I’m excited for people to discover it. I wouldn’t want to ruin it, but I think there’s a lot of fun stuff in there.

He doth protest too much it seems. Of course, the movie being set in the Conjuring universe means there will be inevitable connections. But with all eyes on the fourth and final installment in the main franchise, will these two films be more directly involved rather than simply tangentially connected? Could Valak, AKA the nun, be set to return to haunt the Warrens yet again?

The entity known as Valak has been haunting the paranormal investigators for a long time now, and she’s one of the most recognizable horror villains in recent times, so perhaps we could see the terrifying demon return for the fourth film. The Conjuring universe as a whole is set to expand with more spin-offs that include a fourth Annabelle film as well as a potential HBO Conjuring series so it will be interesting to see where this franchise goes.

The Nun II releases in theaters this Friday, Sep. 8.