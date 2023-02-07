If those Matthew McConaughey ‘Yellowstone’ rumors are true, here’s how he could fit into Taylor Sheridan’s universe

Yellowstone fans know that Taylor Sheridan’s Dutton universe is ever-evolving and always growing to include new talent and intricately interwoven storylines, linking scenes and pieces of dialogue through years of family lineage and various relationships. The latest rumor in the Yellowverse regarding the talented Matthew McConaughey has us excited about the possibility of a new power player in the Dutton storyline, and it’s alright alright alright.

The magic of the story Sheridan is weaving together is this: it’s all powerful and perfectly planned. Something will undeniably hit you during each episode and through every evolution of each season, and it’s this — we’ve been introduced to various versions of these characters, knowingly and unknowingly, since day one. A quote said by John Dutton may come up as a promise that later falls from his son Kayce’s lips. One scene with Beth as an adult might remind fans of a quote from the powerful Cara Dutton, and so on. These characters aren’t just a family, they’re essential pieces of a puzzle that reflects life for all of us.

With each new addition to the story comes another avenue of discovery for fans, and they’re both exciting and wonderful as we begin our excursion through them. So where would McConaughey fit into the delicate and deliberate world of the Dutton family? What possibilities exist if the rumors of him joining the Yellowverse are true? Let’s take a look.

McConaughey could work at the 6666 Ranch

As we said before, Taylor Sheridan writes his characters specifically for an actor or actress he has in mind for a role, so if he is writing McConaughey into the Yellowverse, it will be in a dedicated space. A Texas native himself, McConaughey might be perfect for a part in the 6666 Ranch spinoff that Sheridan is working on. He knows the land, is familiar with the way of life, and is also a man who puts his family first.

That is the very crux of what it means to be a Dutton — putting your loved ones above all else, keeping promises to your family, and ensuring the longevity of your family name. McConaughey could bring a well-rounded character to the screen, Dutton or not. The 6666 Ranch isn’t as much a Dutton story as it is Dutton-esque, but the fundamental message is still the same: it’s family over everything, both blood-related and those you choose.

McConaughey could present as an established character at the 6666 Ranch, ready to lend a hand to newcomer Jimmy as we continue to see his evolution and budding relationship since his shift to Texas. He could be a wise ranch hand who advises newcomers or a sultry cowboy with a mysterious past. We dare dream that his character would be somewhat dark and brooding but lively enough to bring out a laugh or a smile when needed.

What about McConaughey in a prequel?

Hear us out on this one; even the cast of 1923 has been perplexed by the lack of concrete lineage in the Dutton family tree, so what if McConaughey came in as a member of the Dutton family? Sign us up!

Taylor Sheridan has already penned 1883 in its entirety, and 1923 is still being written. With a few episodes left in its first season, we’ll get another season with the Duttons of days past before Sheridan decides where to go next. In a recent chat with Deadline, Sheridan also notes that he has additional prequel ideas to flesh out more of the Dutton family history — two of them, to be exact.

Sheridan is considering a prequel focused on the Duttons in the 1940s and one in the 1960s, bringing to life even more of an involved and detailed story of a family standing against a changing world and a plethora of enemies. We’d love to see McConaughey as a vital family member, standing up against whatever evil comes their way. Plus, as we said before, there’s obviously room for more Duttons in the family tree, specifically in the form of a significant character: John Dutton II.

Could it be that McConaughey could show us the world through the eyes of Costner’s John Dutton’s father? We’d love to see it. Even if he isn’t a Dutton, we’d still love to see him be an asset to the family; perhaps he’d be a Rip Wheeler to one of the founding members in a 1940s or 1960s spinoff. The possibilities are endless, but one thing is sure — we want it to be a role where we see a lot of him.

McConaughey could even play a villain

Don’t get us wrong, a sultry character who makes you swoon is just the avenue we’d love to see McConaughey in if he were to embrace the Yellowverse, but it would also be a lot of fun if he were to play a villain. Picture it; he strolls in, cowboy hat atop his curly hair, ready to kick butt and take names. We could totally get behind a Dutton enemy in the form of McConaughey, although that would likely mean his time on screen would be limited. The enemies that dare stand against the Dutton family don’t stand for long.

While we’d like to see McConaughey in a villainous role, we wouldn’t be as overjoyed to see him taken to the train station. We’re talking longevity when it comes to McConaughey, but there’s still an option there, too. Chief Thomas Rainwater started as a significant enemy of the Dutton family, but he and John soon learned that they were far better as players on the same side of the fight than on opposites. They found a common enemy and worked together to attempt to defeat them, so if McConaughey were to come in as a bad guy, we’d like to see him finding common ground with John Dutton II (if, say, he were to appear in the 1940s or 1960s spinoff) and learning how to work together with the Duttons instead of against them.

No matter what the future holds for Yellowstone, it’ll be a remarkable story, and we can’t wait to watch it unfold. Here’s to many years with the Duttons, some of those including McConaughey. We can dream, can’t we?