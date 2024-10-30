‘I’m in withdrawals mother’: Charli XCX celebrates the end of an era with an emotional message and a crazy video

How did it happen so quickly? Charli XCX and Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan have ended their SWEAT tour, which ran for just over a month with dates in the United States and Canada (the tour started on Sept. 14 in Detroit and ended in Seattle on Oct. 23). To mark the end of their collaboration, the “360” singer took to Instagram to share an update with her 6.5 million followers, who are already in mourning.

Charli XCX’s post includes a chaotic video of herself and Troye vibing backstage. She also included a bunch of pictures from their collaboration, including snaps of them performing and behind-the-scenes videos that they have previously posted on their respective TikToks. To say they had a blast working together would be an accurate assessment, and the musician got emotional in her caption as she shared just how much this tour had meant to her.

Charli XCX celebrates the end of the SWEAT tour with emotional message

“Last night was the final night of sweat tour and i’m so sad it’s overrrrr,” she began. She commented that touring had always been challenging for her but that the SWEAT tour was an exception because it taught her the importance of surrounding herself with people who “can create the most amazing and special environment and memories.”

She continued, “As well as our incredible touring crew, Troye was such a massive part of making these shows so fun, and exciting and unforgettable. Troye — you’re one of a kind, I love you so much, you inspire me constantly and I am so so so beyond happy we got to do this together. Sweat tour is one of a kind.” The star concluded her message by thanking everyone for their continued support.

Charli XCX’s words have moved many people, and they took to the post’s comment section to share their thoughts. “I’m in withdrawals mother thank you for this tour now do it again plz,” a comment reads. “Best ever,” another shared. Fans have also been asking for European dates for the tour and it’s clear that many people regret not being able to have seen these two performers live. Could a world tour be in the future? Fans have spoken, and it seems this is something that they really want!

Other reactions include “We had a blast babe, such an iconic chapter! Big love,” “this will definitely go down in history (please do a leg 2 sometime),” and “can we please make this like the olympics like a once every 4 years type thing bc i can’t live w/o it for the rest of my life.” Kesha, who was one of the special guest performers, also showed her support for Charli XCX by writing, “Going down in history babes.”

To say Charli XCX’s star is on the rise would be an understatement because she has become one of the most in-demand artists this year. But she has admitted to previously feeling like she didn’t belong and had trouble fitting into the music industry. “The industry’s changed a lot,” she told The Guardian in a 2024 interview. “I’ve been told for so long that I’m an outsider, and I never really felt accepted into the British music scene. The press has perpetuated that narrative of me. I’m this girl who straddles the underground and pop music, and that, for some reason, is really difficult for some people to wrap their heads around.” We look forward to seeing what she delivers in the future because its already ben an unforgettable ride!

