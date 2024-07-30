Image Credit: Disney
News

‘I’m just completely in shock’: Taylor Swift left devastated over U.K. knife attack that killed two children

Taylor Swift reacts to the "loss of life and innocence" after knife attack in Southport, England
Cailyn Cox
|

Published: Jul 30, 2024 06:23 am

The seaside town of Southport, England made headlines on July 29 for what has been described as a “ferocious attack” on young children taking part in a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. The knife attack has thus far resulted in two deaths, and six children and two adults remain in hospital in a critical condition. The suspect, a 17-year-old boy, has been arrested on murder and attempted murder charges, although his motives have not yet been revealed. 

There has been a strong reaction to the news, with an outpouring of support from community members and celebrities alike. This includes a response from Taylor Swift, who reached out to the victims with a heartfelt message expressing her shock and showing her support. She posted her statement on her Instagram Story.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock,” her statement reads. “The loss of life and innocence and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and the first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies for these families.”

Taylor Swift fans raise money for the stabbing victims

Taylor Swift’s fans have already started raising funds for those impacted by the incident. The Swifties for Southport, in collaboration with Alder Hey Children’s Charity, have asked for donations to “help raise money for the families affected by the tragedy in Southport and raising funeral funds for the two young swifties who have tragically passed.”

The page has already surpassed its goal of  £13,000 and, at the time of publishing, had received more than £51,000 in funds (with 3227 supporters backing the cause). 

Other outpourings of support include a statement by The Prince and Princess of Wales who have released a statement expressing their shock at the incident. On their Instagram Story, they wrote, “As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends, and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through. We send our love, thoughts, and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack.” They ended their message by thanking the first responders. 

