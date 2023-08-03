‘I’m kind of hesitant’: ‘Jersey Shore’ star Angelina Pivarnick shares worries after Vinny Tortorella’s proposal

Angelina Pivarnick is returning to our screens on Aug. 2. with the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation‘s new season, and the reality star spilled on the latest in her wedding plans after viewers saw the proposal take place on-screen.

Pivarnick admitted to being “hesitant” about planning her wedding as she dove right into her previous marriage, which turned sour soon after the big day. “No wedding planning update,” Pivarnick revealed to HollywoodLife regarding her engagement to Vinny Tortorella. “I’m taking my time just feeling everything out. I was married prior, so I’m kind of hesitant. That’s where I’m at right now. I’m taking my time.”

Pivarnick and Tortorella met on Instagram and began a whirlwind romance that culminated in a proposal captured by Jersey Shore cameras that shocked her co-stars in an April 2023 episode of the show. Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio joked to the group that they’d just met Tortorella the day before and now the couple was getting married. As for Jenni “JWoww” Farley, she admitted in a confessional that she was “speechless” and had no idea the couple was that serious.

Pivarnick also admitted to being surprised at the speed of the proposal and shared in a confessional, “If you would have told me that I would have my divorce party last night and now I’m engaged officially, I would tell you right now you’re full of dog [poop]. But here I am, engaged, and I’m getting married again.”

Pivarnick’s relationship with Tortorella came on the heels of her divorce from Chris Larangeira, who she married in November 2019. The former couple experienced issues pretty early on in their marriage, however, and Larangeira filed for divorce in early 2022. After news of Pivarnick’s engagement broke, Larangeira wrote on his Instagram Story (courtesy of MTV Reality Tea’s Instagram) that he was “very happy” for his ex-wife and that Tortorella seemed like “a great guy.”

While Pivarnick has been married once before, she’s been engaged a staggering five times, including her current engagement. Her co-star Vinny Guadagnino quipped that Pivarnick’s fiancé was “just one of Angelina’s fiancés,” in an interview with Page Six ahead of the Aug. 3 premiere. “They pop up every once in a while, so this was this one,” he added. Pivarnick was engaged to David Kovacs in 2011, Anthony Lamberti from 2013 to 2014, Louie Gero from 2016 to 2017, and her ex-husband, Chris Larangeira.