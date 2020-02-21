First Full Look At Spawn For Mortal Kombat 11 Revealed

Mortal Kombat 11 players are itching to get their hands on the fighting game’s next DLC character, and who can blame them?

In just a few short weeks, NetherRealm Studios is set to finally deliver on the near-endless fan requests to have Spawn appear in the long-running series and it seems even the character’s creator is struggling to contain his excitement for the big day. In fact, Todd McFarlane, clearly relieved by the ability to finally talk about Spawn’s upcoming guest role, has decided to share a number of new pictures starring the fearsome anti-hero over on Twitter.

The images, which you can see via the gallery below, may not be direct renders you were perhaps expecting, but they nonetheless represent the first chance fans have had of seeing Spawn’s MK design in its entirety.

Feast your eyes on these:

As teased in previous magazine scans, the character will have access to a number of different weapons (likely as part of various in-game variants) during his one-on-one encounters against Mortal Kombat 11‘s extensive existing cast, with one still even depicting the hellraiser standing atop Scorpion’s headless corpse, sword in one hand, missing head in the other. For those interested in adding the figure to their own collection, McFarlane says it comes in at 7″ tall and features an impressive “22 points of ultra-articulation and can achieve full range posing.” As is the case for Spawn’s upcoming video game appearance, you’ll be able to pick up the figure next month for an as-yet to be announced price.

Owners of Mortal Kombat 11‘s Kombat Pack get access to Spawn on March 26th, with a full release due to follow a week later, April 2nd. Before then, however, NetherRealm intends to unveil first official gameplay for the popular comic book character at a special pre-release event. See here for all the details.