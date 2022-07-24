Impatient MCU fans left disappointed by the lack of ‘Spider-Man 4’ news

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is coming to a close, and Hall H was rocked with everything from The Walking Dead to Marvel news that highly anticipated fans had been waiting for. Well — sort of.

One fan base didn’t hear any news, and that excited anticipation has turned into sheer frustration and venting on Twitter about the lack of announcements. That’s right, Spider-Man fans felt they got left high and dry after a Hall H panel that didn’t mention a continued storyline for a fan favorite hero.

me watching the panel tonight and they don’t announce spider-man 4 or the f4 cast pic.twitter.com/NgpPjx7qaK — katie (@vrginsucides) July 23, 2022

While the panel was packed full of announcements for everything from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to an 18-episode series revolving around Daredevil, it was still lacking in terms of Spidey, our favorite web-slinger.

That being said, there is plenty of space on the larger-than-life Marvel calendar for Spider-Man to swing into action, but fans wonder if it’ll be in the next couple of years or if we’ll all be aging into compression socks and suspenders before that happens.

i’m gonna be so old when spider-man 4 comes out pic.twitter.com/OjMpOL90h0 — nicole ➶ (@districtholland) July 24, 2022

This fan says they’re waiting on phase 6 to drop a Spider-Man surprise, specifically with this character.

Phase 6 best include Spider-Man 4 with Tom’s spidey and Charlie’s daredevil actually teaming up — casey 🌙 (@nelsnmurdckpage) July 24, 2022

SPIDER-MAN 4 HAS TO BE IN MCU PHASE 6 PLEASE I BEG — Aniq (@aniqrahman) July 24, 2022

Some fans are still hoping that an announcement will come soon — something else happening later this year could hold the answers we’re hoping to hear.

hopefully we do get a Spider-Man 4 soon pic.twitter.com/z6O0fKPQBr — The one StrawHat (@strawhatone) July 24, 2022

This fan has a specific idea about how Holland’s Spider-Man could re-enter the MCU, which would be phenomenal.

I hope Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland comes out right before Secret Wars and he gets the Venom Suit at the very end — jack • khalifa diop stan (@cleseason) July 24, 2022

This fan was feeling a little bored waiting for something regarding Spider-Man 4.

It's so boring In here I need a Spider-Man 4 announcement x pic.twitter.com/xkHBPA38od — Anne♡💫|| waiting for sm 4 (@Komstupidkru) July 24, 2022

This would be an exciting way to keep fans on their toes until Spider-Man 4 news can be revealed.

It’s rumored that Tobey and Andrew recently filmed post-credits scenes exclusively for (Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version)



Very uncertain, but It’d be miss opportunity not to tease a TASM 3 or Spider-Man 4. pic.twitter.com/ZjuR7zU5v9 — Moth Culture (@Moth_Culture) July 23, 2022

Not to worry, this fan has it all figured out — so you can take a deep breath and relax.

tom finishes filming tcr in september and D23 is in september therefore hes signing another contract and spider-man 4 is coming pic.twitter.com/1NjJ2u7KPj — s (@nwhpeters) July 24, 2022

Fans are undeniably looking forward to D23 now, and the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home — The More Fun Stuff Version hits theaters in September, and we’re crossing our fingers that it’ll bring exciting news along with it.