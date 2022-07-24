Impatient MCU fans left disappointed by the lack of ‘Spider-Man 4’ news
San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is coming to a close, and Hall H was rocked with everything from The Walking Dead to Marvel news that highly anticipated fans had been waiting for. Well — sort of.
One fan base didn’t hear any news, and that excited anticipation has turned into sheer frustration and venting on Twitter about the lack of announcements. That’s right, Spider-Man fans felt they got left high and dry after a Hall H panel that didn’t mention a continued storyline for a fan favorite hero.
While the panel was packed full of announcements for everything from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to an 18-episode series revolving around Daredevil, it was still lacking in terms of Spidey, our favorite web-slinger.
That being said, there is plenty of space on the larger-than-life Marvel calendar for Spider-Man to swing into action, but fans wonder if it’ll be in the next couple of years or if we’ll all be aging into compression socks and suspenders before that happens.
Fans are undeniably looking forward to D23 now, and the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home — The More Fun Stuff Version hits theaters in September, and we’re crossing our fingers that it’ll bring exciting news along with it.