In a strange turn of events, Craig Morgan will sell Adele CDs at his concert, and they might just be the collab we never knew we needed

Craig Morgan is getting set up for his show in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and he took to Instagram to share something quite un-ordinary that happened when he met with his merch team this afternoon.

Morgan’s merch manager, Jeremiah, had gone to pick up the new items for sale, as he does before each show, and everything seemed to be going swimmingly. The boxes were being opened, and when they got to Morgan’s CDs — they noticed that the image on the front of the case was that of music legend Adele.

Morgan laughed as he pulled out an Adele CD instead of his own music, and he’s handling the situation like a champ. He also brought up a collaboration we never knew we needed, becoming our top wish for music this year.

“Adele, maybe the Gods are saying that we should be doing a duet together.”

Continuing to embrace the situation, Morgan said that the merch table would still be open for business, and that those in attendance could purchase one of her CDs at the show tonight!

“So tonight, Adele, we’re going to be selling your CDs at our merchandise table.”

We’re crossing our fingers that this was some supernatural sign that we’ll be getting a powerful duet between the pair soon. So what exactly would that sound like?

Both Morgan and Adele are emotional in their music, hitting beautiful notes in songs that tug on your heartstrings. Morgan’s “Almost Home” brings as many tears as Adele’s “Someone Like You.”

The song could be a ballad, something sure to be paired perfectly with a glass of wine after a long day, or they could surprise us all with a more upbeat number that would be fun to dance around to in your kitchen. No matter what, we’ll keep our eyes peeled for further social media shout-outs!