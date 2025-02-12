In other news, Trump blames inflation on Biden as Marjorie advocates for more impeachment, please

Functioning government is a thing of the past in Donald Trump‘s America, as he spends his early days in office dismantling vital agencies and mishandling every fresh project that lands on his desk.

A big part of that has to do with the utter incompetence with which Trump surrounds himself. Sure, Elon Musk has a reputation for smarts, but that clearly doesn’t extend to governmental issues. The man is slowly establishing himself as president in all but name, but unfortunately he’s no better at the job than Trump himself.

Then there are people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, hangers-on whose breathless desperation to be included in the Trump circle reached militant levels years ago. They’ll do anything to catch the attention of their doddering leader, and Greene’s made it into a grotesque art form of sorts. She’s a pro at putting out opinions exactly insane enough to incite conversation, thus keeping her nice and relevant.

The latest fixation for Greene, along with pretty much everyone on the Trump Train, is the judicial branch. Since Trump doesn’t have a vice grip on the branch, and he makes illegal activity his calling card, he’s not a fan of several state-side judges. Their ability to provide a check on Trump’s power is a pillar of this nation, and Trump wants nothing more than to tear it down.

This something that Greene vocally supports, as her social media activity makes clear. The rotten Georgia peach blasted Judge John McConnell Jr. for being a “Trump deranged Democrat activist” on X, before calling for him to be impeached. Her reasoning seems to revolve around McConnell’s insistence on understanding the diverse array of Americans who he helps represent, and his advocacy for minority groups.

🚨 EXC – I've unearthed footage from 2021 where the judge blocking the Trump spending freeze accuses Trump of being a "tyrant," claims racism is a "white people problem," and insists transgenders need special sentencing privileges.



This is an activist not a judge.



Watch ⬇️🧵 — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) February 12, 2025

Greene’s attack on McConnell is just a ploy to worm her way into the action of Trump’s inner circle, which is currently banging the same anti-judicial drum. It has no substance, will likely lead nowhere, and overall has no real impact on this country. Like the annoying gnat she is, Marge is just being noisy.

It’s Trump’s daily tantrums that we should really be concerned about, but it’s so hard to tell what’s of import and what’s just more fodder to confuse Americans. Elon Musk’s Resolute Desk address? Concerning. Terrifying. Inappropriate. Trump’s latest blame slinging? Vapid. Absurd. Unimportant, but none-the-less notable.

Its largely worth noting because Trump is, once again, hefting blame for a current issue on a former president — this time, Joe Biden. You can bet it won’t be the last time, either. Anytime something goes wrong over the next four years, it will somehow be Biden’s fault, even though he’s out of office and far from the terrible decisions trickling down from the Oval Office.

Trump may label it as “BIDEN INFLATION,” but prices aren’t up because of Biden. They’re up because Trump is threatening every country he can think of, because he’s keen to start a tariff war, and because national anxiety is at an all-time high.

Its no surprise that Trump isn’t willing to take responsibility for his own mistakes, but his blaming of Biden is getting old fast. You got what you wanted, Trump — you’re president. Now act like it.

